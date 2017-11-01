New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

Taylor Morrison's Lazio VII model. Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

Four model homes are under construction at Taylor Morrison’s Esplanade on Palmer Ranch, its new resort-style community in south Sarasota. These detached villa and single-family floor plans will include open concept layouts, spacious living rooms, designer kitchens, luxurious owner’s suites and upgrade options throughout. There will be nine floor plans to choose from, starting from the mid-$300,000s.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch will include a resort-style pool with covered cabanas, a full-service spa and salon, and 24-hour fitness center offering group fitness classes and personal training sessions. There will be tennis, pickleball and bocce ball sports courts and a full-service Bahama Bar. A full-time, on-site lifestyle manager will plan special events and parties. Models are expected to open at the end of the year. In the interim, Esplanade on Palmer Ranch is pre-selling from Taylor Morrison’s Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch community, located at 4117 Cascina Way.

Neal Communities' Kiawah model. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has broken ground on the Kiawah model at Tides End, its new gated neighborhood on 17th Street Northwest in Bradenton. The four-bedroom, three-bath single-story model home has 2,907 square feet of living space, with a gourmet kitchen, great room, den and dining space. Flexible space options include a bonus room, loft and additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Tides End will feature 38 Coastal Series homes with a one-acre park in the center. Sales will begin in February 2018.

The Woods at Sylvan Lea. Image: Courtesy M/I Homes

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC is hosting a grand opening Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. to introduce its brand-new model home and 56 newly available home sites at The Woods at Sylvan Lea, at 2076 Misty Sunrise Trail in Sarasota. Guests can review the latest floor plans and exterior elevation details and experience the neighborhood’s magnificent canopy of trees. Attendees will be treated to refreshments catered by MISSION BBQ; entertainment by Noel Bisesti, a guitarist from the Tampa area; craft activities for kids; and free family photos with a colorful autumn backdrop. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a $250 University Town Center Mall gift card. M/I Homes has begun its fifth month of home site development in Phase 2, known as “The Woods,” of the 102-home community.