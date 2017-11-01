MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

A 1950s-era shot of a Siesta Key beach pavilion designed by Tim Seibert. Image: Joseph Molitor

From intimately scaled residences designed in the 1950s, like the Hiss Studio in Lido Shores and several Siesta Key “pavilion” homes, to public projects like the 1958 Siesta Key beach pavilion and later condominiums like downtown Sarasota’s Bay Plaza and Inn on the Beach at the Longboat Key Club, Edward “Tim” Seibert, FAIA has made an indelible mark on the region’s architecture.

Tim Seibert Image: Courtesy Sarasota Mod

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation will honor Seibert Nov. 10-12 at its fourth annual MOD Weekend, a celebration of midcentury modern architecture. Parties at the Hiss Studio and a Bay Plaza penthouse are planned, as are trolley tours of several Seibert-designed homes; a self-guided walking tour of the Rosemary District, where today’s iteration of Seibert Architects is located; and a Q&A with Seibert and AIA Florida president Joyce Owens.

“Tim is one of the leaders of the Sarasota School movement, and a prolific designer of the architecture of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s; he’s gone strong through it all,” says SAF board member and MOD Weekend organizer Janet Minker. “It’s important to recognize all of his achievements in Sarasota’s development.”

For a complete schedule and tickets, visit sarasotamod.com.