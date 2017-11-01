  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

The fourth annual event takes place Nov. 10-12.

By Ilene Denton 11/1/2017 at 10:26am Published in the November 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

003 copy copy fngojn

A 1950s-era shot of a Siesta Key beach pavilion designed by Tim Seibert.

Image: Joseph Molitor

From intimately scaled residences designed in the 1950s, like the Hiss Studio in Lido Shores and several Siesta Key “pavilion” homes, to public projects like the 1958 Siesta Key beach pavilion and later condominiums like downtown Sarasota’s Bay Plaza and Inn on the Beach at the Longboat Key Club, Edward “Tim” Seibert, FAIA has made an indelible mark on the region’s architecture.

Tim seibert mod photo 300px gs dffbdg

Tim Seibert

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Mod

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation will honor Seibert Nov. 10-12 at its fourth annual MOD Weekend, a celebration of midcentury modern architecture. Parties at the Hiss Studio and a Bay Plaza penthouse are planned, as are trolley tours of several Seibert-designed homes; a self-guided walking tour of the Rosemary District, where today’s iteration of Seibert Architects is located; and a Q&A with Seibert and AIA Florida president Joyce Owens.

“Tim is one of the leaders of the Sarasota School movement, and a prolific designer of the architecture of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s; he’s gone strong through it all,” says SAF board member and MOD Weekend organizer Janet Minker. “It’s important to recognize all of his achievements in Sarasota’s development.” 

For a complete schedule and tickets, visit sarasotamod.com.

Filed under
Tim Seibert, Sarasota MODWeekend
Show Comments

Related Content

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hiss Studios, Lido Shores

09/27/2017 By John Pirman

Home Again

An Architecture Lover Gives New Life to Her Childhood Dwelling

03/29/2017 By Ilene Denton Photography by Ryan Gamma

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Bivalve Bliss

Atlantic Beer & Oyster Opens Friday

4:45pm By Stephanie Isaac

Turkey Tipples

The Best Wines to Pair With Thanksgiving Dinner

4:11pm By Megan McDonald

Thanks for the Memories

The 12 Best Dishes Our Food Critic Ate This Year

4:02pm Photography by Marsha Fottler

Mark Your Calendars

Heads Up: Forks & Corks 2018 Tickets Go on Sale Next Monday

12:36pm By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

3:37pm By Stephanie Isaac

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Machine Dreams

Toni Dove Brings Her High-Tech Approach to Art to The Ringling

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Blues Man

Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Gotta Dance

Sarasota Ballet Inspires a World Premiere by Marcelo Gomes

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

All About the Brows

New Brow Studio Opens in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village

10/27/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

10:26am By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

9:25am By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

9:25am By Staff

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Top Sale

A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

10/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

3:37pm By Stephanie Isaac

Rescuing the Reefs

Pioneering Research at Mote Marine Laboratory May Save the World's Dying Coral

1:17pm By Tony D'Souza

Cheers!

The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option

12:06pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Power Player

County Commission Chair Paul Caragiulo Became a Social Media Hero After Hurricane Irma

10/30/2017 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe