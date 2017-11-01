Heads Up: Forks & Corks 2018 Tickets Go on Sale Next Monday

The Sarasota-Manatee Originals' Forks & Corks events are hugely popular. Image: Shutterstock

Mark those calendars, y'all: tickets for the Sarasota-Manatee Originals' uber-popular Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival go on sale next Monday, November 6, at 7 p.m. The festival takes place from January 26-28, 2018.

Each January, Forks & Corks—now in its 11th year—brings together more than 50 food and wine vendors for a long weekend of tastings and seminars, climaxing with a Grand Tasting in the Ringling Museum courtyard. This year's Grand Tasting is January 28, and fair warning: if you want tickets, you're going to have to act quickly; they usually sell out in minutes.

Don't fret if you miss out on the Grand Tasting, though. There are plenty of other events happening over the course of Forks & Corks weekend, ranging from decadent winemaker dinners at locations across Sarasota, Manatee and Venice to Forks & Corks University, in which wine experts from around the world lead educational seminars and tastings at Michael's On East.

More info and the entire schedule of events can be found here. Cheers!