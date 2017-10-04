Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

Tropical Depression 16 is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Nate over the next few days. Image: Shutterstock

Just as Sarasota-Manatee starts getting back to normal after Hurricane Irma, we've got a new storm to watch: Tropical Depression 16, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, is expected to turn into Hurricane Nate, and forecasters are predicting that it'll bring nasty weather to our region on Saturday and Sunday. "Looks like heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds late Saturday and much of Sunday," ABC7 chief meteorologist Bob Harrigan wrote on his Facebook page today.

We'll keep you updated as we know more. In the meantime, here's how to prepare for a hurricane and a list of evacuation shelters—always good to have on hand at this time of year.