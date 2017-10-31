Taste of Manatee, Safari Sarasota and Other Local Dining Events

Pillar of Hope Tasting and Awareness Event

Nov. 2

Join the Child Protection Center as it hosts the fifth annual Pillar of Hope tasting and awareness event and open house. Enjoy entertainment, food and tour the CPC facilities. This year's "urban country" theme will have you feeling like you're at a backyard barbecue. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Teachers and first responders are free to attend. This event takes place from 5–9 p.m. 720 S Orange Ave, Sarasota

Safari Sarasota: Interactive Cooking Dinner

Nov. 2

Come out to Michael's On East for an evening of African gourmet food and friends featuring award-winning South African wines, an interactive safari-inspired dining experience with one of Africa’s top safari lodge chefs, and a celebration of the All Heart Fund, a Sarasota-based initiative that is helping to deliver education technology to rural, low-income South African schoolchildren. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. This event takes place from 6–10 p.m. 1212 S East Ave, Sarasota

Share Care Global's Evening in India Gala

Nov. 3

Experience a night in India at BMW Sarasota, with performances, Champagne, a photo booth and dinner by Tandoor Indian Cuisine. Tickets are $150 for general admission and $250 for VIP and can be purchased here. This event takes place at 7 p.m. 5151 Clark Road, Sarasota

Taste of Manatee

Nov. 4

Enjoy fine cuisine from local Manatee County restaurants at the Bradenton Riverwalk, as well as live entertainment from area bands, and arts and crafts. Taste of Manatee is hosted by the Rotary Club of West Bradenton and supports local charities and non-profits. This event takes place from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. and is free to attend. 452 3rd Ave. W Bradenton



Beer, Boats, & Bacon



Nov. 4

Come out to Nathan Benderson Park for a variety of delicious bacon dishes, live music, games and prizes, and more than 60 craft beers and cocktails to sample. This event takes place from 2–6 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$70 and can be purchased here. 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota

Sunday Supper at Louies Modern

Nov. 5

Bring your family and friends to Louies Modern for Sunday supper, with the theme of "classic steakhouse." Enjoy a three-course meal for $40 per person that includes a wedge salad, Florida oak-grilled New York strip steak, and Granny Smith apple pie. This event takes place from 4–9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 941-552-9688. 1289 N Palm Ave, Sarasota