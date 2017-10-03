Siesta Key Reality TV Show Extended

Alex Kompothecras Image: Courtesy MTV

MTV is shooting an additional eight episodes of the reality show Siesta Key, set in and around Sarasota, according to the entertainment news website Deadline. The first run of shows lasted 10 episodes. The show, dubbed a “summer soap docuseries” in the vein of Laguna Beach and The Hills, debuted in late July, and was greeted with controversy because of star Alex Kompothecras’ friendship with the local young men who filmed themselves dragging a shark behind their boat. Kompothecras’ father, Gary Kompothecras, is a producer on the show.