September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

1808 Casey Key Road. Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

A Gulf-to-bay estate at 1808 Casey Key Road sold for $6.5 million in late September, making it the most expensive residential real estate purchase in Sarasota County last month. The Key West-style home, built in 2006, has more than 5,200 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms each with their own en-suite baths. Designed for making the most of the Florida lifestyle, there’s an outdoor kitchen, saltwater heated pool and spa, beachside firepit and beachside cabana with outdoor shower. It originally was listed for $6.75 million in October 2016. Jill Friedman of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate was the listing agent; Carey Beychok of Re/Max Alliance Group was the selling agent. It last sold for $4,275,000 in 2010.