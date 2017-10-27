  1. Fashion & Shopping
All About the Brows

New Brow Studio Opens in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village

Dallas Trigg and Sonya Bottini's new studio offers microblading, brow tinting, eyelash extensions and more.

By Stephanie Isaac 10/27/2017 at 11:12am

Img 6580 hqlsg3

Image: The Brow House

Sonya Bottini and Dallas Trigg are the proud owners of the Brow House, located in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village. Both ladies began their careers at Paint Nail Bar, an upscale nail salon located on First Street in Sarasota, where, in addition to doing nails, they both built a substantial clientele by doing lash extensions. They realized that they wanted a place where they could continue to provide lash extensions to clients, as well as brow services, and so they went into business together and opened their own studio. 

Img 0370 ovdvpx

Before and after picture of a client who received microblading.

Image: The Brow House

The Brow House's focus remaining solely on lashes and brows, including microblading, which both Bottini and Trigg are certified in. Clients typically come in for services every two-and-a-half to three weeks in order to maintain their brows and lashes. 

Most clients darken their brows, whether they're microblading or simply tinting them. Full, thick brows have been on trend for the past couple of years, but Bottini and Trigg say these days clients are looking for bold, natural brows. The trick to creating authentic and natural-looking brows when microblading, Bottini and Trigg explain, is to perform several light brush strokes for a wispy appearance. 

When caring for brows, the pair say that it's important to treat them like you would your hair. Avoid too much sun and try not to use cleansers that contain a lot of harsh chemicals, as they'll cause the brow dye to fade. Eyelash extensions should be brushed daily, and clients should avoid using mascara and cream- or oil-based makeup when wearing extensions. Microblading touch-ups should be booked eight to 12 weeks after the initial services; lash fills every two to three weeks; and eyebrow tints every month.  

Img 6641 wumpct

Before and after picture of a client who received lash extensions.

Image: The Brow House

Both Sonya and Dallas say they love the Brow House's location because of its quaint, low-key environment. They also feel strongly about keeping small businesses alive and being surrounded by other local entrepreneurs. And they've gone out of their way to provide a calming aesthetic in the studio—lots of white with black accents—in order to provide clients with a peaceful experience. 

The Brow House is located at 1844 Fourth St., No. 3, in downtown Sarasota. Services are available by appointment only; call (941) 554-8205 or visit microblading-sarasota.com for more information. 

 

