Trend Report: Celestial Creations

Hang up a piece of the cosmos in your home.

By Heather Dunhill 10/27/2017 at 4:14pm

Designers are looking to the heavens for inspiration this season, with celestial creations from aerospace lighting to Solaris-like wall coverings. We trained our telescopes on space- influenced style that can be found close to us on Planet Earth.

Indoor Space

A nod to the late David Bowie’s hit, Space Oddity was influenced by the shimmering night sky and its bright stars. U.S. made and printed on FSC certified paper using an eco-friendly printing process, the collection of paper is designed by Jonathan Cadwell for Mayflower. $70/roll. M+M Wallcoverings & Blinds, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 364-5300

Z gallerie iuobcl

Light Fantastic

Go old-school Sputnik to amplify the impact of your home décor. This bold, modern chandelier titled Flux is available in black, gold, or gray. $549. Z Gallerie, 140 University Town Center Drive, #156, Sarasota, (941) 702-2563

Home resource y0xvox

Walk on the Moon

Place the moon beneath your feet. This moody orb is a more exacting re-edition of Oscar Tusquets Blanca’s La Luna rug, circa the 1980s. Measuring 59 inches in diameter and crafted of hand-knotted New Zealand wool. $2,631. Home Resource, 741 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-6690 

Soft square2 acfs92

Golden Globes

Become the creator of your own cosmos with these hand-poured glass pendants from the BOCCI 14 Series. They hang oh-so-elegantly as dreamy clusters, suspended at varying heights. $375 each. soft square, 1506 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, (941) 554-4068

 

Sak o0dqo5 

 

 

 

 

 

Worlds on Your Shoulder

Landing in stores this month is the Prada City Celestial Cahier shoulder bag. The two-tone leather bag with celestial-inspired appliqués has a removable shoulder strap, so think party clutch or everyday cross-body. $1,990. saks fifth avenue, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 364-5300

Papyrus qpv66l

Galactic Gift Wrap

Honor your loved ones who’ve made another trip around the sun with a heavenly wrapped gift box. Printed on luxe Italian paper by Cavallini & Co. $5.95. papyrus, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 866-6612

The met kjlu1v

Star Power

Each Margaret O’Leary piece is made with the care of a founder-owned business. The stars align just in time to cozy up for sweater weather with this jumper crafted of the finest Scottish cashmere. $345. THE MET, 35 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, (941) 388-3991

