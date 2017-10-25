  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Cocktails & Spirits

Cocktails Ahoy!

Jack Dusty Debuts New Fall Menu

Jack Dusty hits a high note with its new, rum-heavy fall cocktails and seafood-forward dinner menu.

By Judi Gallagher 10/25/2017 at 12:16pm

Pic17 f0juil

You'll find fall flavors—like chai rum and apple-cinnamon syrup—in Jack Dusty's new cocktail offerings. 

Image: Courtesy Jack Dusty

I've always loved dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Jack Dusty, the Ritz's coastal-themed restaurant, brings a true Sarasota experience with soft beige, blue and turquoise tones that set the tone for a relaxed, upscale dining experience—whether you're eating at a table inside or cuddled up around the fire pits on a couch outside. 

And now the restaurant's new fall menu serves up tremendous flavor, as well as a more approachable, contemporary farm-to-table style. That's thanks to the talent of young chef John Ford. Don't let his youth fool you; he brings with him an approachable cooking style and a deep knowledge of delicious food and cocktail pairings. 

Pic1 iwresi

Salmon crudo with rum-cured ikura.

Image: Courtesy Jack Dusty

Some favorites from the new menu: salmon crudo, usually simply plated, respects the delicacy of the fish and is accompanied by fennel, horseradish and rum-cured ikura. If you're dining with me and I order this appetizer, be warned: I'm not sharing. It's that good. Squid-ink pasta with fresh shellfish was stunning and not overly salty, even with the inclusion of bottarga and Aperol (yes, Aperol!). 

Pic2 lgymwh

Seared diver scallops offered a rich, flavorful bite.

Image: Courtesy Jack Dusty

But my favorite dish was perfectly seared diver scallops with savory foam and fresh corn ragout. It was simply served, with a seared crust on the scallops, yet tender and sweet at the bite with great flavor from the accompanying corn and foam. 

Pic13 egbfnb

A fun twist on traditional strawberry shortcake.

Image: Courtesy Jack Dusty

As for desserts, pastry chef Lyndsy McDonald is as playful as ever in the sweets department, especially her creative strawberry shortcake doughnut (which is big enough for four people). 

And of course, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention bartender Vince Diorides crafted cocktails, which are sophisticated and perfect for autumn--like the Autumn Daiquiri with chai rum and apple-cinnamon syrup.

In short: This new menu of well-executed drinks and bites is perfect for these (hopefully) cooler nights. 

Filed under
cocktails, Jack Dusty
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Jack Dusty

$$$$ Seafood 1111 Ritz Carlton Dr

High-life indulgence and relaxed elegance are what Jack Dusty at the Ritz-Carlton delivers.

Related Content

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Marina Jack's Ocean Blue

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Food News

Jack Dusty Debuts Its New Cocktail Menu, Just in Time for Summer

05/01/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Cocktails Ahoy!

Jack Dusty Debuts New Fall Menu

10/25/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Latte Art Competition, Harvest Milkweed Festival and Other Local Dining Events

10/24/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

'Tis the Season

Stone Crab Season is Here

10/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Dessert First

11 Pumpkin Treats Worth Splurging On

10/17/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Arts and Cultural Alliance Celebration of the Arts

10/24/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

CANDance 2017

10/23/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Rounding Out RIAF 2017

10/22/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

RIAF 2017 Continues with African Music, Iranian Theater and More

10/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

RIAF Opening Night Party

10/19/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

2017 Ringling International Arts Festival Kicks Off

10/19/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Treasures + Talismans

What It's Like to Design Haute Couture Jewelry

10/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

10/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

10/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

10/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe