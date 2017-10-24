  1. Eat & Drink
A Latte Art Competition, Harvest Milkweed Festival and Other Local Dining Events

Including Hunsader Farms' Pumpkin Festival, Acropolis' grand opening and a taste-and-learn chef series at Andrea's.

Buddy Brew will hold its first ever Thriller Throwdown latte art competition at its downtown Sarasota location.

Acropolis Greek Taverna Grand Opening 

Oct. 25

Come out to the grand opening of the Greek restaurant Acropolis in Sarasota. Enjoy free food and drinks starting at 6 p.m. 

Thriller Throwdown at Buddy Brew Coffee

Oct. 26

Budding baristas, this one's for you: join Buddy Brew at its downtown Sarasota location for the first Thriller Throwdown latte art competition. Enjoy light fare, a cash bar and more. Costumes encouraged. Free event to attend; $15 to compete. Registration is currently open; click here for more details.

Taste & Learn Chef Series

Oct. 26

Andrea's Restaurant will provide four delicious tasting courses paired with savory Italian wines, hosted by the Spice & Tea Exchange of Sarasota. This event takes place from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Call (941) 388-1411 to reserve your seat today!

Harvest Milkweed Festival

Oct. 26

Join the Florida House Institute and Transition Sarasota to celebrate Eat Local Week and its Harvest Milkweed Festival. The event will include tours, tastes and treats supporting the Florida House Institute. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. This event takes place from 6–9 p.m. 

Monthly Food Truck Rally

Oct. 28

Head to J.Dub's from 5-10 p.m. and feast on great bites from Smokin Bowls, Triple B BBQ, Saucy Sam's Mobile Kitchen, BulGoGi Sarasota, Fillaburger, Mouthole BBQ, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Out and About Coffee and Ri..quisimo. There'll be non-alcoholic beverages for the kiddos, live music from the Schmitz Brothers Band and screen-printing with Clothesline Creative, too. 

Hunsader Farms 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 28–29

Come out to Hunsader Farms for the pumpkin festival event of the season. Enjoy food, music, games, crafts, shows and more! Parking is $5 and admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free. The festival will take place from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 

Frosé Sunday Brunch at Louies Modern

Oct. 29

While eating the extensive Louies Modern Market Brunch, enjoy a refreshing drink. Indulge in everything your heart desires from starters, main courses, and desserts. Furry friends are also welcome outside. This event takes place from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 

