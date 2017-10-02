  1. Arts & Entertainment
Fabulous Independent Film Festival Hits Town This Weekend

An opening night party and a free outdoor screening are part of the festival.

By Kay Kipling 10/2/2017 at 3:15pm

Afterlouie alan at work 2 imgfdn

Alan Cumming stars in After Louie at the Fabulous Independent Film Festival.

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

The 2017 Fabulous Independent Film Festival, a production of the Harvey Milk Festival, kicks off this weekend with screenings at downtown’s Burns Court Cinema.

Programmer Magida Diouri has selected four LGBTQ movies for the annual fest. The mission of the sponsoring Harvey Milk Festival is to honor the life of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay Americans elected to public office, by fostering emerging talent in artists, supporting diversity, and promoting equality for LGBTQ people.

10 dream boat gebrueder beetz filmproduktion n9qoihrc2ll06ofnxrkg1rnaq6467xwa6pt12jgkqw vtp0m7

An image from the movie Dreamboat.

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

The event begins with the film Dreamboat, at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 6 at Burns Court, which follows the lives of five gay men setting sail on a gay-only party cruise. Nominated for a Teddy Award for Best Documentary; for mature audiences only. An opening night party at Made Restaurant follows the screening.

Showing Oct. 7 at Burns Court are two other films: I Dream in Another Language, about a young linguist who travels to the Mexican jungle to research a disappearing language and uncovers a forbidden gay love story; and After Louie, starring Alan Cumming as an artist and activist who lived through the early years of HIV/AIDS and is struggling with survivor guilt.

Idreaminanotherlanguage photo 02 ggwi03

A still from I Dream in Another Language.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The final show of the fest is A Date for Mad Mary, centered on a woman just released from prison who seeks a date for her best friend’s wedding. This is a free outdoor screening at Payne Park on Oct. 7.

For online tickets visit fabulousiff.com.

 

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

