Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

Violin Shop Sarasota makes, sells and repairs string instruments. Image: Shutterstock

"All things for classical strings"—that's Violin Shop Sarasota's mantra.

Shop owners Dereck Coons and Ethan Morenci dreamed of bringing quality string-instrument services to downtown Sarasota, where a number of musical groups perform throughout the year, and with the opening of the pair's new downtown Sarasota store, their vision is coming true.

Violin Shop Sarasota Image: Violin Shop Sarasota

Located across the street from the Sarasota Opera House, Coons and Morenci hope their shop will service the multitude of string players in the community, from professionals to students. The shop sells all classical string instruments, plus a wide range of accessories, from rosin to pick-ups for electric instruments. The store also sells and re-hairs bows, making it a complete one-stop-shop for musicians.

Best of all? The in-store luthier (string instrument builder). Having a luthier working on-site allows the shop to build its own instruments and provide repairs large without an instrument having to leave the shop. "Our goal is to provide a consistent quality of repair for our customers," says Violin Shop manager Everett Hendrixon. "Having a luthier at our store allows us to keep a close eye on repairs and provide the best possible service."

Sarasota residents are invited to stop by and check out the collection of classical string instruments and accessories that line the walls of the store, as well as see the in-store workshop where instruments are being built and repaired.

Violin Shop Sarasota is located at 1407 First St., and is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more info call, (941) 217-4977 or click here.