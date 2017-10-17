Dessert First

11 Pumpkin Treats Worth Splurging On

Can we interest you in an autumnal dessert?

By Stephanie Isaac 10/17/2017 at 5:37pm

Fall treats ppecmk

Image: Shutterstock

Jim's Small Batch Bakery

Always known for its French classics and hand-crafted artisan bread, Jim's Small Batch Bakery has some yummy fall treats this season. 

Pumpkin-Vanilla Crème Brulee: roasted sugar pumpkin, whose flesh is pureed with a variety of spices (think cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg), then mixed with egg yolks, brown sugar, heavy cream and vanilla bean. After the crème brulee has chilled, it's sprinkled with sugar and torched to produce a crispy outer shell.  Maple-candied pumpkin seeds and cinnamon sticks make for festive toppings.

Pumpkin Almond Croissant Bites: Flaky, buttered croissant that’s split and spread with delicate almond frangipane and spiced pumpkin pie filling. The crust is comprised of candied almonds and pumpkin seeds and then baked until perfectly crunchy. Powdered sugar tops it all off.

Broomsticks: Perfectly spiced lebkuchens (a German cookie similar to gingerbread) are cut into long strips and baked until crunchy, then dipped in dark chocolate.

Cakes by Ron

Known for its seasonal variety of cupcakes, Cakes by Ron is featuring some cupcakes that are perfect for the fall season. Here are two notables.

Pumpkin pie cupcakes: Made from a white flour base with pumpkin pie spice and pureed pumpkin. The frosting is made with heavy cream, cream cheese, Bavarian cream, and pumpkin pie spice. 

Candy corn cupcakes: The most popular among Ron's younger customers, this cupcake features a buttercream frosting with a swirl of white, yellow, and orange.

Der Dutchman

One of Sarasota's most popular Amish kitchens, Der Dutchman's got an array of pumpkin treats this fall season.

Pumpkin whoopie pies: Pumpkin-flavored soft cookies with a cream cheese frosting center.

Pumpkin doughnuts: With your choice of glazed or cream cheese icing

Pumpkin cake rolls: A moist, cylinder-shaped pumpkin cake frosted with cream cheese icing; when cut, you get a pretty swirl of frosting.

Pumpkin bread: Moist and perfectly spiced with pumpkin pie flavors.

Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

Note that the menu changes every two weeks.

Pumpkin scones: Made with fresh pumpkin and cream cheese, topped with caramel icing and spiced with ancho peppers.

Rendez-vous

A French bakery that specializes in authentic bread and pastries. 

Pumpkin mousse cake: topped with crumbles of delicious biscoff and can be purchased as individual slices or a whole cake.

Filed under
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Rendez-Vous French Bakery & Delicatessan

$$ Bakery, French 5336 Clark Road

Chef Joël Garcia opened Rendez-Vous in late 2015, displacing a Quiznos and baking up a mind-bending mix of savory loaves, morning-time sweets and after-dinne...

Editor’s Pick

Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

$$ American, Bakery 5520 Palmer Blvd.

Part Southern comfort, part heartland throwback, the baked goods at Buttermilk include layered, buttery biscuits slathered with salty gravy, cinnamon rolls t...

Der Dutchman

$$ American, Breakfast/Brunch 3713 Bahia Vista St.

Der Dutchman serves up classic American cuisine in Sarasota's Pinecraft neighborhood. You'll find staples like broasted chicken, roast turkey, meatloaf and b...

Cakes by Ron

$$ Bakery 3520 Fruitville Road

The very first custom cake shop to open in Sarasota in 1986. The shop is locally owned and operated by Ron Zammit and his two children, Nathan and Laura. Cup...

Jim's Small Batch Bakery

$ Breakfast/Brunch 2336 Gulf Gate Drive

Made-from-scratch artisan breads, pastries and desserts—sourdough bread, almond croissants and sticky toffee pudding to name a few. Sandwiches, soups and quiches available for lunch, too.

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Sushi Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas, Lakewood Ranch Main Street's Block Party and Other Local Dining Events

10/17/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Top of the Shops

Four Cool Things About Sarasota's New Lucky's Market

10/13/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Feeling Lucky

The Grocery Shopping Landscape is Changing in Sarasota

10/11/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

OAKtoberfest, Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival and More Local Dining Events

10/10/2017 By Eat Beat Staff

Arts & Entertainment

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Limelight

Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon

10/17/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

Annual Celebration of the Arts Coming Oct. 23

10/17/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10/16/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Soars with In the Heights

10/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Key to the Cure

10/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Treasures + Talismans

What It's Like to Design Haute Couture Jewelry

10/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

10/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

10/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Natural Beauty

Do Natural Skincare Products Actually Work?

10/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Selby Gardens Goes Elemental for its Newest Orchid Show

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

10/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe