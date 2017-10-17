11 Pumpkin Treats Worth Splurging On

Always known for its French classics and hand-crafted artisan bread, Jim's Small Batch Bakery has some yummy fall treats this season.

Pumpkin-Vanilla Crème Brulee: roasted sugar pumpkin, whose flesh is pureed with a variety of spices (think cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg), then mixed with egg yolks, brown sugar, heavy cream and vanilla bean. After the crème brulee has chilled, it's sprinkled with sugar and torched to produce a crispy outer shell. Maple-candied pumpkin seeds and cinnamon sticks make for festive toppings.

Pumpkin Almond Croissant Bites: Flaky, buttered croissant that’s split and spread with delicate almond frangipane and spiced pumpkin pie filling. The crust is comprised of candied almonds and pumpkin seeds and then baked until perfectly crunchy. Powdered sugar tops it all off.

Broomsticks: Perfectly spiced lebkuchens (a German cookie similar to gingerbread) are cut into long strips and baked until crunchy, then dipped in dark chocolate.

Known for its seasonal variety of cupcakes, Cakes by Ron is featuring some cupcakes that are perfect for the fall season. Here are two notables.

Pumpkin pie cupcakes: Made from a white flour base with pumpkin pie spice and pureed pumpkin. The frosting is made with heavy cream, cream cheese, Bavarian cream, and pumpkin pie spice.

Candy corn cupcakes: The most popular among Ron's younger customers, this cupcake features a buttercream frosting with a swirl of white, yellow, and orange.

One of Sarasota's most popular Amish kitchens, Der Dutchman's got an array of pumpkin treats this fall season.

Pumpkin whoopie pies: Pumpkin-flavored soft cookies with a cream cheese frosting center.

Pumpkin doughnuts: With your choice of glazed or cream cheese icing

Pumpkin cake rolls: A moist, cylinder-shaped pumpkin cake frosted with cream cheese icing; when cut, you get a pretty swirl of frosting.

Pumpkin bread: Moist and perfectly spiced with pumpkin pie flavors.

Note that the menu changes every two weeks.

Pumpkin scones: Made with fresh pumpkin and cream cheese, topped with caramel icing and spiced with ancho peppers.

A French bakery that specializes in authentic bread and pastries.

Pumpkin mousse cake: topped with crumbles of delicious biscoff and can be purchased as individual slices or a whole cake.