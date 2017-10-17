  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Preview

Annual Celebration of the Arts Coming Oct. 23

The evening at the Van Wezel highlights the artistic talent of Sarasota County.

By Kay Kipling 10/17/2017 at 9:28am

Choral artists of sarasota photo by barbara banks 01 qlf0qx

Choral Artists of Sarasota will perform at the Celebration of the Arts.

Image: Barbara Banks

 

Heads up, arts lovers: The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County’s annual Celebration of the Arts evening is set for Monday, Oct. 23—and it’s free.

The evening, set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, is the kickoff for InspireSarasota!, a 12-day celebration of local arts and culture that features performances, exhibits and more, culminating in a festival at Five Points Park on Nov. 4. The Van Wezel event also serves to honor community arts leaders with awards in several categories, as well as to announce the recipients of the John Ringling Tower Grants and the Tourist Development Tax Grants.

Cliff roles cvr5997 1 vibleg

Sailor Circus performers

Image: Cliff Roles

 

mgl9728 udiwjc

Nethaneel Williams as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter in Rocky Horror Show.

Image: Renee McVety

 

Each year, the evening includes performances by area artists. In the line-up this year: Choral Artists of Sarasota (featuring a “Hurray for Hollywood” theme); the Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus; Venice Theatre actors offering selections from the upcoming production of Rocky Horror Show; and Michael Mendez, a Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe regular who will perform original songs that he was able to record thanks to receiving a John Ringling Tower Grant in 2014.

Michael mendez 2017 bcpyxz

Singer-actor Michael Mendez

Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

 

For more information, call the Alliance at (941) 365-5118 or visit sarasotaarts.org.

Filed under
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County
Show Comments

Related Content

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Colorful Cottage in Village of the Arts

09/21/2017 By Bob Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Interior Design

A Sneak Peek at the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton Photography by Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Sushi Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas, Lakewood Ranch Main Street's Block Party and Other Local Dining Events

10/17/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Top of the Shops

Four Cool Things About Sarasota's New Lucky's Market

10/13/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Feeling Lucky

The Grocery Shopping Landscape is Changing in Sarasota

10/11/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

OAKtoberfest, Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival and More Local Dining Events

10/10/2017 By Eat Beat Staff

Arts & Entertainment

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Limelight

Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon

10/17/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

Annual Celebration of the Arts Coming Oct. 23

10/17/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10/16/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Soars with In the Heights

10/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Key to the Cure

10/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Treasures + Talismans

What It's Like to Design Haute Couture Jewelry

10/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

10/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

10/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Natural Beauty

Do Natural Skincare Products Actually Work?

10/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Selby Gardens Goes Elemental for its Newest Orchid Show

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

10/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe