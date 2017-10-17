Annual Celebration of the Arts Coming Oct. 23

Choral Artists of Sarasota will perform at the Celebration of the Arts. Image: Barbara Banks

Heads up, arts lovers: The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County’s annual Celebration of the Arts evening is set for Monday, Oct. 23—and it’s free.

The evening, set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, is the kickoff for InspireSarasota!, a 12-day celebration of local arts and culture that features performances, exhibits and more, culminating in a festival at Five Points Park on Nov. 4. The Van Wezel event also serves to honor community arts leaders with awards in several categories, as well as to announce the recipients of the John Ringling Tower Grants and the Tourist Development Tax Grants.

Sailor Circus performers Image: Cliff Roles

Nethaneel Williams as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter in Rocky Horror Show. Image: Renee McVety

Each year, the evening includes performances by area artists. In the line-up this year: Choral Artists of Sarasota (featuring a “Hurray for Hollywood” theme); the Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus; Venice Theatre actors offering selections from the upcoming production of Rocky Horror Show; and Michael Mendez, a Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe regular who will perform original songs that he was able to record thanks to receiving a John Ringling Tower Grant in 2014.

Singer-actor Michael Mendez Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

For more information, call the Alliance at (941) 365-5118 or visit sarasotaarts.org.