A Sushi Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas, Lakewood Ranch Main Street's Block Party and Other Local Dining Events

Orchid Evenings

Oct. 18

Experience the Orchid Show at Selby Gardens in a whole new light during this orchid-inspired cocktail reception that includes live music and food and drink tastings. This event takes place from 6–9 p.m.

Third Annual Main Street Block Party

Oct. 20

Come out to Lakewood Ranch Main Street for its annual block party, hosted by Pastries by Design. There will be plenty of food and drinks as well many local vendors. This event is free to the public and Pastries by Design will have special Halloween treats for this event. This event takes place from 5–8 p.m.

Twisted TrainWreck Release and Pumpkin Carving Contest

Oct. 20

Head to Big Top for a pumpkin carving contest and the release of its new beer, the "Twisted TrainWreck"(a salted caramel pretzel brown ale). You can enter the pumpkin contest by bringing in your carved pumpkin for a chance to win a $50 gift card. It costs $1 to enter your pumpkin for judging and all of the money will go to a charity of the winner's choice. Goodfellas Cafe and Winery will provide pizza. This event takes place from 7–10 p.m.

Sarasota Pride Sushi Brunch

Oct. 22

Tsunami Sushi is ending Pride Weekend with a sushi brunch featuring unlimited mimosas. This event takes place from 12–4 p.m. Check Tsunami's website for pricing updates.

Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary Brunch

Oct. 22

Libby's Cafe and Bar will host a Sunday brunch with endless amounts of mimosas and Bloody Marys. The menu will feature some items such as a smoked salmon platter, vanilla Belgian waffles, spaghetti squash scrambled eggs, and more. This event takes place from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.