  2. Neighborhood Guide: Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

More than 70 models will be on display.

By Ilene Denton 10/16/2017 at 10:16am

Srq360photography lakwoodranch2016 1447678 rjisjz

Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Image: Everett Dennison

More than 70 model homes in 13 neighborhoods—from long-established Country Club East to the brand-new Waterside—will be on display when the Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes returns to the master-planned community Oct. 20-Nov. 19.

Maps to participating homes and neighborhoods will be available at two information centers: 6220 University Parkway and 11506 Rangeland Parkway. The tour kicks off Friday night, Oct. 20, with a free Main Street block party featuring music by Doug Deming and the Jeweltones. Several other special events are planned, too, including “Find Your Next Home” seminars and guided bike tours and nature walks. Visit lwrtourofhomes.com/ for the complete schedule.

lakewood ranch
