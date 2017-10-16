October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

Paul Rudolph Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation invites you to a cake and champagne celebration of Paul Rudolph’s 99th birthday, with talks by architects Carl Abbott, Joe King and Greg Hall, and a screening of the documentary, Spaces: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph. Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Ringling College of Art and Design. (And speaking of SAF, tickets are still available for its upcoming MOD Weekend, a tribute to Sarasota School of Architecture pioneer Tim Seibert, here.

Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu Image: Courtesy Sarasota Museum of Art

The Sarasota Museum of Art, under development at the historic brick Gothic Revival Sarasota High School building on South Tamiami Trail, will host two upcoming architecture-themed presentations:

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Florian Idenburg & Jing Liu, founders of the award-winning New York-based architectural design firm SO-IL, will discuss their new book Solid Objectives: Order, Edge, and Aura. Limited copies will be available for signing. And at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, architect Greg Hall and Umbrella House owner Robert Essner will talk about the intricate process of restoring the Paul Rudolph-designed masterpiece.

Both programs are $10 for the general public and free for museum donors, Ringling College students, faculty and staff. Space is limited. For tickets and reservations, visit ringling.edu/museum.

The Butterfield House, designed by Carl Abbott. Image: Sean Harris

The Center for Architecture Sarasota continues its celebration of Architecture and Design Month with Architecture/ A Life Within, an exhibit of works by renowned local architect Carl Abbott, opening Oct. 27 at CFAS’ McCullough Pavilion. Abbott will lead a tour of Siesta Key architecture the following afternoon. And interior designer Ellen Hanson will give an atelier talk at her nearby Pansy Bayou Studio Oct. 24. Hanson is a New York-based interior designer who opened the Gulf Coast lifestyle studio last season. Details for all three events are at cfasrq.org/.

An exhibit chronicling the career of another Sarasota School of Architecture pioneer, Jack West, is on display at the Sarasota History Center through February. Curated by architect and author Joe King, the exhibit includes designs for such iconic West-designed buildings as Sarasota City Hall and the Nokomis beach pavilion, as well as projects he designed overseas.