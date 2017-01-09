  1. News & Profiles
Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

As Sarasota Magazine gets ready to celebrate the city’s finest people, places and traits, here's your chance to weigh in.

1/9/2017 at 3:16pm

Best of sarasota 2017 xdp3xd

Image: Staff

The polls are open for the Best of Sarasota 2017—our annual compendium of the shops, restaurants, special events, hot spots and highlights that make us so proud of our beautiful city. Vote by January 15, 2017; we’ll spotlight the winners in our May issue and toast them at our Best of Sarasota bash at Selby Gardens in April. 

A housekeeping note: In order for your ballot to be considered, you MUST answer at least 20 questions.  But to sweeten the deal, we've got some incentive for you: one lucky person drawn at random will win two tickets to that Best of Sarasota 2017 bash. Happy nominating!

Best of Sarasota 2017
