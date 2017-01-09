A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

I can’t exactly recall when or why treating myself to a facial fell off my radar, but…well, it did. Maybe it was because I was too busy. Maybe I wondered if it was worth the time and money. But after experiencing an indulgent facial by Spangle Taylor at downtown's new Blue Mercury--a bright and airy makeup shop and spa that opened in the former Brooks Brothers space--I remembered why this beauty fix is important.

I went for the brightening facial ($165), which includes the innovative, glow-inducing Echo2 Plus oxygen treatment with vitamins A, C and E. It’s next level facial-ing. It pushes the vitamins deeper into the dermis--and the results are uber-effective.

We all know that the skin doesn’t lie. Now, did I see them the moment I walked out? No. But the next day, and the next and the next, I noticed brighter, clearer, and smoother skin. Plus, the contours of my face looked more taut and toned. Now I want to keep it that way.

Oh, and by the way, if you’re like me and short on time for professional pampering, Spangle has a lunchtime facial option with results driven skincare treatments--just so you know!

Blue Mercury

1500 Main St., Sarasota

(941) 365-0020

bluemercury.com