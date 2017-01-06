  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Beauty

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

Genius looks and loot from our fashion editor.

By Heather Dunhill 1/6/2017 at 9:41am Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

01 marimekko corentin thevenet p3hdaf

Easy Breezy

Caftans go with the flow, the perfect party piece for daytime or an off-duty switch-up. Combine the eternal appeal of this functional piece with the Scandinavian design of Marimekko and you get a modern, bold, black-and-white-stripe look that’s flat-out chic. Find looks like this at Calypso St. Barth, Bohemian Bliss and Shore.

Tiffanys d9zjnr

That Tiffany Touch

Crazy About Tiffany’s is a must for the girl who’s Tiffany blue at heart. Don your LBD and cozy up for the first film authorized by the luxe icon. It shares a captivating glimpse behind the 150-year-plus brand, which includes tidbits about connections like Audrey Hepburn, the unmistakable Pantone 1837 Blue, Jean Schlumberger design, the New York Yankees logo and innovative window designer Gene Moore. Amazon.com, $14.95

Guerlain s me te rorites base perfecting pearls nduzxn

Precious Pearls

Guerlain’s Météorites Base Perfecting Pearls are both a color corrector and a boosting primer. Simply apply after moisturizing for a radiant glow that blurs imperfections for even skin tone. I wear the pearls under foundation or alone, especially before a workout to avoid that totally make-up-less feeling. Sephora, $74

Dpa 023 baby quasar plus m7y5as

Light Therapy

Both the red (anti-aging) and blue (anti-acne) lights of the Baby Quasar Plus (produced in Sarasota) promote positive changes at the cellular level. The light penetrates and absorbs to build elasticity and reduce wrinkles and reduce or prevent blemishes caused by common acne. Neiman Marcus, $399

Filed under
skincare, Baby Quasar Plus, Guerlain, Tiffany's, Marimekko
Show Comments

Related Content

Passing the Bucks

Some Lucky Baby Boomers Will Become Very Rich, Very Soon

03/01/2016 By Rich Rescigno

Shop Talk

PH Botanicals Expands; Opens "The Kitchen"

04/15/2016 By Megan McDonald

Skin's In

Get Gorgeous with Homegrown BioEsse Probiotic-Based Skincare

04/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Article

New Mote Exhibit “Oh Baby!” Explores Life Cycles of the Seas

02/11/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Eat & Drink

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Duval's Highland Cure

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Duck Dynasty

Six Great Local Duck Dishes

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/28/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Teen Talent

Young WBTT Dancer Named YoungArts Finalist

01/04/2017 By Kay Kipling

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 5-11

01/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Suncoast Blues Festival Kicks Off Jan. 27

01/03/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy Photo

Preview

Music, Memories and More with Annie Morrison and a New Movie

12/30/2016 By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy Photo

Bowled Over

We Tried It: ACE Sarasota's Ceramics Class

12/30/2016 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

9:41am By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Downtown Condo with Its Own Elevator

9:10am By Robert Plunket

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

On the Homefront

Interior Design Trends for 2017

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Awards

A Modern Phillippi Creek Private Home Wins Accolades

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Land That They Love

Boca Grande Residents Buy Their Own Nature Preserve

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Sunshine Memories

We're Still Living in Paradise

12/28/2016

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO