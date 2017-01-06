Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

Easy Breezy

Caftans go with the flow, the perfect party piece for daytime or an off-duty switch-up. Combine the eternal appeal of this functional piece with the Scandinavian design of Marimekko and you get a modern, bold, black-and-white-stripe look that’s flat-out chic. Find looks like this at Calypso St. Barth, Bohemian Bliss and Shore.

That Tiffany Touch

Crazy About Tiffany’s is a must for the girl who’s Tiffany blue at heart. Don your LBD and cozy up for the first film authorized by the luxe icon. It shares a captivating glimpse behind the 150-year-plus brand, which includes tidbits about connections like Audrey Hepburn, the unmistakable Pantone 1837 Blue, Jean Schlumberger design, the New York Yankees logo and innovative window designer Gene Moore. Amazon.com, $14.95

Precious Pearls

Guerlain’s Météorites Base Perfecting Pearls are both a color corrector and a boosting primer. Simply apply after moisturizing for a radiant glow that blurs imperfections for even skin tone. I wear the pearls under foundation or alone, especially before a workout to avoid that totally make-up-less feeling. Sephora, $74

Light Therapy

Both the red (anti-aging) and blue (anti-acne) lights of the Baby Quasar Plus (produced in Sarasota) promote positive changes at the cellular level. The light penetrates and absorbs to build elasticity and reduce wrinkles and reduce or prevent blemishes caused by common acne. Neiman Marcus, $399