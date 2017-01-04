Listen to These Historical Recordings

Mainstage Performances at the Florida Folk Festival, 1961

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Side One

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Side Two

Listen to two performances from the 1961 Florida Folk Festival main stage.

Courtesy FloridaMemory.com

Interview with Myakka City Resident T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. 1984

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Listen to an interview with former Myakka City resident T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. as part of the Myakka Community Profile Project in 1984. Carlton discusses life in Myakka City, specifically mentioning its rural communities, the Old Myakka Trail, land holdings and railroads, among many other points. The Myakka Community Profile Project was a partnership between the Florida Folklife Program and Crowley Museum and Nature Center and the Florida Folklife Program. It was funded by Florida Endowment for the Humanities.

Courtesy FloridaMemory.com

Bahia Vista Mennonite Church Choir, 1981

Your browser does not support the audio element.

This recording is of the Bahia Vista Mennonite Church Choir singing at the 36th annual Florida Folk Festival in 1981. The recording is part of the Southwest Florida Folk Arts Project.

Courtesy FloridaMemory.com

Performances at the Florida Folk Festival, 1968

Your browser does not support the audio element.

These Friday evening performances at the 1968 Florida Folk Festival feature Bradenton's The Wiggins Sisters.

Courtesy FloridaMemory.com