100 Years of History
Listen to These Historical Recordings
Some sounds from our history.
Mainstage Performances at the Florida Folk Festival, 1961
Side One
Side Two
Listen to two performances from the 1961 Florida Folk Festival main stage.
Courtesy FloridaMemory.com
Interview with Myakka City Resident T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. 1984
Listen to an interview with former Myakka City resident T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. as part of the Myakka Community Profile Project in 1984. Carlton discusses life in Myakka City, specifically mentioning its rural communities, the Old Myakka Trail, land holdings and railroads, among many other points. The Myakka Community Profile Project was a partnership between the Florida Folklife Program and Crowley Museum and Nature Center and the Florida Folklife Program. It was funded by Florida Endowment for the Humanities.
Courtesy FloridaMemory.com
Bahia Vista Mennonite Church Choir, 1981
This recording is of the Bahia Vista Mennonite Church Choir singing at the 36th annual Florida Folk Festival in 1981. The recording is part of the Southwest Florida Folk Arts Project.
Courtesy FloridaMemory.com
Performances at the Florida Folk Festival, 1968
These Friday evening performances at the 1968 Florida Folk Festival feature Bradenton's The Wiggins Sisters.
Courtesy FloridaMemory.com