Duck Dynasty

Six Great Local Duck Dishes

Wonderful ways to enjoy the bird.

By Marsha Fottler 1/3/2017 at 10:42am Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

Devotees of rich, dark duck legs with crispy skin, delectable confit or rose-red duck medallions know that in Sarasota duck dishes are treated royally by experts waiting to delight with both classic and innovative preparations.

At Ophelia’s on the Bay (pictured)the kitchen does two preparations of white Peking duckling on an impressively composed plate. A duck breast is seared and lightly cloaked in apricot glaze and plated with fresh berry gastrique. Snuggled next to that is a crispy duck leg confit. The side is truffle potato. So luxurious. 9105 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, (941) 349-2212.

At Euphemia Haye, a partially deboned duckling is filled with flavorful bread stuffing and served with a tangy-sweet seasonal fruit reduction. This is roast duckling done in the classical Continental manner. 5540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, (941) 383-3633.

The Asian-inflected crispy duck at Drunken Poet Cafe is unafraid to appear rare and rosy. It’s ideally seasoned and paired with house-made chili or tamarind sauce. The Asian chef/owner is rigorous about getting Asian duck right. 1572 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 955-8404.

In the Perigourdine salad at Lolita Tartine, medium-rare medallions of smoked seared duck breast are arranged over crunchy field greens tossed with tomatoes, walnuts, tiny croutons and—here’s the delicious kicker—sweet-tangy onion marmalade. 1419 Fifth St., Sarasota, (941) 952-3172.

At the Table Creekside, take a flight of fancy with Peruvian crispy duck for two. A whole roasted duck comes to the table carved with a side mélange of Peruvian kimchee, shishito remoulade, soy vinaigrette, crispy yucca wedges and pork-belly chaufa rice.  5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 921-9465. 

The roast duckling at the Bijou Café is enriched with a fruit stuffing and served with caramelized shallot and plums. Very rich. But don’t let that stop you from ordering the Pommes Gratin Dauphinois to share. Might as well go all the way. 1287 First St., Sarasota, (941) 366-8111.

