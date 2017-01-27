The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

The Strand, a soon-to-be-built waterfront condominium community on Whitaker Bayou at 1889 N. Tamiami Trail, is now taking reservations. The community will consist of 116 condominiums in three buildings, designed in a coastal contemporary style by architect Gary Hoyt. Prices start in the low $500,000s and low $600,000s for “boutique” units. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, boardwalk and a kayak/paddleboard launch area.

The project will be completed in two phases with 76 waterfront units constructed first and 40 garden/pool view units completed in the second phase. Coldwell Banker, leasing agent, is offering the first 40 reservations a $10,000 credit for closing costs.