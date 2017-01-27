Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation will present the documentary Desert Utopia: Midcentury Architecture in Palm Springs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Ringling College. The film explores the origins and growth of midcentury architecture in Palm Springs, which includes homes designed by Richard Neutra, William Krisel and other notable architects. Shown here is the Tramway Gas Station (1965), designed by Albert Frey and Robson C. Chambers. Today it's the Palm Spring's Visitor's Center.

And at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, SAF brings Miami-based architect Max Strang, FAIA, to Ringling College to discuss the evolution of Florida modernism and how the Sarasota School of Architecture has influenced his award-winning work. Tickets for both events can be purchased at sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org.

The Ringling Museum has announced a series of Bayfront Garden Workshops designed to give homeowners the know-how to create Florida-friendly landscapes. Coming up Saturday morning, March 4, is Creating a Culinary Garden with Herbs, using the garden created by museum staff for use at its Muse Restaurant. Coming up Saturday morning, April 29, is Butterfly Gardening, using the museum’s Secret Garden as its classroom. Tickets ($10 for museum members, $20 for nonmembers) must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance; visit ringling.org.