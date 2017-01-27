Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

Melissa Allen is an award-winning senior interior designer at Romanza Interior Design, a full-service, boutique firm specializing in high-end residential design. She has been creating unique spaces and custom designs for more than 25 years, working with clients such as London Bay Homes. Her most recent project is London Bay Homes’ Mandeville estate model in Spice Bay, on Siesta Key.

Destination Alfresco Spaces, Hidden Places

"Outdoor living now extends beyond the patio and into the grass where fire features lengthen the time people can spend outdoors. Some of the best alfresco spaces come as a surprise; we’re doing sliding glass doors in master baths that open to intimate yoga gardens and outdoor showers. Talk about serenity."

Transparent Apparent – Table by Glassical

"I love using Lucite, glass and acrylic. These materials have the rare quality of creating a void while adding dramatic impact. The eye is drawn to this table’s chiseled edge and chunky glass base and the gorgeous aqua created by the rough edges."

The Midas Touch

"Gold finishes have been just below the surface as a major trend for years but I see a full explosion in 2017. Gold is bold and beautiful with black and indigo—a hot color—or takes a softer side without being overtly feminine when blended with soft blush and taupe."

Clever Contradictions

"Every home needs that one unexpected piece, something clever that almost seems like an intrusion. Good design makes it work. Although contemporary, this Wiggle Dining Chair by Global Views easily translates to a coastal or traditional environment. It adds enthusiasm."

Patterns with Personality, Colors with Character

"The classics are reinterpreted with more personality. Traditional greens and taupes are now expressed with contemporary influences. So, too, are classic diamond and circular patterns, now implemented into sleek furniture, fabrics and rugs. With all due apologies to Pantone, there isn’t just one it color. It’s all over the spectrum and ultimately used to express someone’s personality."