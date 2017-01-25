Where and What to Eat This Week

Pineapple Ginger Rum Jam from Sunshine Canning

We're trying to figure out a way to put Sunshine Canning's pineapple-ginger-rum jam on everything. Sweet pineapple, spicy ginger and depth of flavor from the rum combine to make a jam that's totally addicting--try it on toast, pancakes or just straight off the spoon.

Egg Cream at Cafe Barbosso

We're smitten with the creations Chef Joe DiMaggio Jr. is whipping up at his Cafe Barbosso, and the authentic egg cream--made with Godiva chocolate liqueur--is no exception. Rich, creamy and chocolaty, no Jewish deli in the world has the edge on this baby.

Ham and Cheese Roll from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

We've raved about the cinnamon rolls, biscuits and oatmeal pie--and now we can add Buttermilk Handcrafted Food's ham and cheese roll to our list of loves. Made with Black Forest ham and sharp cheddar cheese, these yeasty little buns are perfect with a cup of Buttermilk's excellent coffee.

Pasta in a Parmesan Wheel from Angelo's

Pasta. In. A. Parmesan. Wheel. That's pretty much our dream, and Angelo's--which took over the former Russian House space on the South Trail--is making it come true. For $25.50, you can choose between pasta with mushrooms and sausage, carbonara or alfredo, and it's served in a real-deal Parm wheel. We're making a standing reservation now.

Bibimbap at Oriental Food & Gifts

Every Saturday, the back of this pan-Asian Gulf Gate specialty store transforms into a small Korean café. Don't miss the bibimbap, a stunning mix of rice, veggies, roasted seaweed, pepper paste and a fried egg whose gooey yolk is whipped up until it coats everything in the bowl. If only they served this stuff every day of the week.