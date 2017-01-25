Weekly Planner
New Restaurant Openings, a Blues Festival, and a Michael's On East Wine Tasting
All this week has to offer for foodies and festival-goers.
California Pizza Kitchen Opening
January 23
This week marks the opening of international pizza chain California Pizza Kitchen at the University Town Center mall. The restaurant’s menu include pizza, of course, as well as pasta, steak, salads, tacos and cocktails.
Prime Serious Steakhouse Opening
January 23
Sarasota Square Mall welcomes new Prime Serious Steakhouse this week. This affordable restaurant, which already has one other location in Port Charlotte, allows patrons to view a butcher cut the steaks just before they are prepared. Read Chef Judi Gallagher's first thoughts here.
Outstanding in the Field at Worden Farm
January 26
Traveling restaurant Outstanding in the Field will visit Worden Farm in Punta Gorda this week for a unique outdoor dining experiences. Food will be cooked by Louies Modern chef Steve Seidensticker and feature overlooked but delicious local “trash fish.” Cost is $190.
Suncoast Blues Festival
January 27,28
This two-day festival will feature 10 acclaimed blues bands and performers as well as food from local vendors and merchants. Tickets range from $15 to $60.
Hobo Campfire Cookout
January 28
For the more rugged foodies, the Florida Railroad Museum’s Hobo Campfire will run on January 28. Attendees will take a diesel powered train to a campsite, where they will enjoy hot dogs, roasted marshmallows, and lemonade. Tickets are $20.
Michael’s Forks and Corks Retail Wine-Tasting
January 28
Over 10 visiting winemakers and winery owners will visit the Michael’s On East wine cellar from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of the Forks and Corks Festival. Tickets are $10, no reservation necessary.