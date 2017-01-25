  1. Blogs
New Restaurant Openings, a Blues Festival, and a Michael's On East Wine Tasting

All this week has to offer for foodies and festival-goers.

By Riley Board 1/25/2017 at 9:07am

A previous Outstanding in the Field Event at Worden Farm

Image: Courtesy Outstanding in the Field

California Pizza Kitchen Opening

January 23

This week marks the opening of international pizza chain California Pizza Kitchen at the University Town Center mall. The restaurant’s menu include pizza, of course, as well as pasta, steak, salads, tacos and cocktails.

Prime Serious Steakhouse Opening

 January 23

Sarasota Square Mall welcomes new Prime Serious Steakhouse this week. This affordable restaurant, which already has one other location in Port Charlotte, allows patrons to view a butcher cut the steaks just before they are prepared. Read Chef Judi Gallagher's first thoughts here

Outstanding in the Field at Worden Farm 

January 26

Traveling restaurant Outstanding in the Field will visit Worden Farm in Punta Gorda this week for a unique outdoor dining experiences. Food will be cooked by Louies Modern chef Steve Seidensticker and feature overlooked but delicious local “trash fish.” Cost is $190.  

Suncoast Blues Festival

January 27,28

This two-day festival will feature 10 acclaimed blues bands and performers as well as food from local vendors and merchants. Tickets range from $15 to $60. 

Hobo Campfire Cookout

January 28

For the more rugged foodies, the Florida Railroad Museum’s Hobo Campfire will run on January 28. Attendees will take a diesel powered train to a campsite, where they will enjoy hot dogs, roasted marshmallows, and lemonade. Tickets are $20.

Michael’s Forks and Corks Retail Wine-Tasting

January 28

Over 10 visiting winemakers and winery owners will visit the Michael’s On East wine cellar from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of the Forks and Corks Festival. Tickets are $10, no reservation necessary.

Prime Serious Steakhouse

$$$ Steakhouse 8201 S. Tamiami Trail

In a sea of new restaurant openings, Prime Serious Steak stands out as the place that hits the mark on exactly what national trends have been saying: a mid-r...

