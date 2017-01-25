New Restaurant Openings, a Blues Festival, and a Michael's On East Wine Tasting

A previous Outstanding in the Field Event at Worden Farm Image: Courtesy Outstanding in the Field

January 23

This week marks the opening of international pizza chain California Pizza Kitchen at the University Town Center mall. The restaurant’s menu include pizza, of course, as well as pasta, steak, salads, tacos and cocktails.

January 23

Sarasota Square Mall welcomes new Prime Serious Steakhouse this week. This affordable restaurant, which already has one other location in Port Charlotte, allows patrons to view a butcher cut the steaks just before they are prepared. Read Chef Judi Gallagher's first thoughts here.

January 26

Traveling restaurant Outstanding in the Field will visit Worden Farm in Punta Gorda this week for a unique outdoor dining experiences. Food will be cooked by Louies Modern chef Steve Seidensticker and feature overlooked but delicious local “trash fish.” Cost is $190.

January 27,28

This two-day festival will feature 10 acclaimed blues bands and performers as well as food from local vendors and merchants. Tickets range from $15 to $60.

January 28

For the more rugged foodies, the Florida Railroad Museum’s Hobo Campfire will run on January 28. Attendees will take a diesel powered train to a campsite, where they will enjoy hot dogs, roasted marshmallows, and lemonade. Tickets are $20.

January 28

Over 10 visiting winemakers and winery owners will visit the Michael’s On East wine cellar from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of the Forks and Corks Festival. Tickets are $10, no reservation necessary.