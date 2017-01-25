  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: CPK's Socialite Cosmo

The brand-new UTC-adjacent hotspot adds mixology to its pizza game.

By Hannah Wallace 1/25/2017 at 11:22am

Cpk socialite cosmo vroi77

A sample of the Socialite Cosmo at CPK.

Image: Hannah Wallace

This week: The Socialite Cosmo at California Pizza Kitchen

The drink: Grapefruit vodka, Pavan French muscat grape liqueur, cranberry juice and sour mix, with a splash of bubbly. Pavan is a revelation to me--very grape-y. That sweetness is balanced at both ends with subtle bitter from the grapefruit and the ever-important fizz

The bar: I like this indoor/outdoor restaurant bar trend (see also: Kona Grill, and plenty others), which here provides a nice little patio area separate from CPK's interior dining room. 

Food: Pizzas, obviously, including more traditional options like pepperoni/sausage or wild mushroom, as well as wonderfully crafty combinations like Thai chicken with peanut sauce or California club with bacon, avocado, chicken and romaine lettuce tossed in lemon-pepper mayo. But CPK's new-look style also includes entrees, pastas and small plates.

Other notable potables: A fun and fruity cocktail selection, plus fresh sangrias--we recommend the tasting flight.

Filed under
California Pizza Kitchen
Show Comments

Related Content

Nice Slice

New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

01/18/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Kona's Passion Fruit Gin Sling

05/18/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Boca's Fine & Shandy

11/02/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Nice Slice

New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

01/18/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: CPK's Socialite Cosmo

01/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

The Land

Cleveland-Themed Eatery Plans April Opening

01/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

New Restaurant Openings, a Blues Festival, and a Michael's On East Wine Tasting

01/25/2017 By Riley Board

Taste Test

Dining Our Way Around St. Armands

01/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

High Steaks

Prime Serious Steakhouse Opens at Sarasota Square Mall

01/23/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

A Peek Inside

New Ringling College of Art and Design Library Celebrates Opening

10:06am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

01/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Sarasota Opera Gala

01/23/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's The Originalist

01/23/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/20/2017 Photography by Cliff Roles

Fashion & Shopping

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grab a Sign

Protesters Ready to Hit the Streets in D.C. and Here in Sarasota

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 3 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO