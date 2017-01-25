Cocktail of the Week: CPK's Socialite Cosmo

A sample of the Socialite Cosmo at CPK. Image: Hannah Wallace

This week: The Socialite Cosmo at California Pizza Kitchen

The drink: Grapefruit vodka, Pavan French muscat grape liqueur, cranberry juice and sour mix, with a splash of bubbly. Pavan is a revelation to me--very grape-y. That sweetness is balanced at both ends with subtle bitter from the grapefruit and the ever-important fizz.

The bar: I like this indoor/outdoor restaurant bar trend (see also: Kona Grill, and plenty others), which here provides a nice little patio area separate from CPK's interior dining room.

Food: Pizzas, obviously, including more traditional options like pepperoni/sausage or wild mushroom, as well as wonderfully crafty combinations like Thai chicken with peanut sauce or California club with bacon, avocado, chicken and romaine lettuce tossed in lemon-pepper mayo. But CPK's new-look style also includes entrees, pastas and small plates.

Other notable potables: A fun and fruity cocktail selection, plus fresh sangrias--we recommend the tasting flight.