Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

Bob Plunket and Dickie Smothers

Two Sarasota legends will be together at Designing Women Boutique on Thursday, Jan. 26 for an extra special Salon Series event.

Comedian Dickie Smothers will discuss his iconic career in comedy and Sarasota Magazine’s Mr. Chatterbox (aka Bob Plunket) will be selling items from his fabulous vintage jewelry collection.

In an homage to Mr. Smothers, Bob is including “comedy jewelry”—wacky pieces suitable for tramps and bad girls, including a famous Heinz pickle pin. Also featured are items designed by the Queen of Comedy, the late Joan Rivers.

And check out the glamorous pieces from the 1940s and 50s, plus an eye-popping selection from Kenneth Jay Lane, Dior, Escada, Givenchy, Betsey Johnson and Stephen Dweck.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. You do not have to purchase a luncheon ticket to view—and purchase—the jewelry. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Designing Women’s grants program for local non-profits.

Designing Women Boutique is located at 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, #101. For more information call (941) 366-5293.