New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

A California Pizza Kitchen pie Image: Courtesy Heather McLain

Another pizza place? Yep. California Pizza Kitchen is entering the Sarasota slice market, with a new location set to open out near the University Town Center mall on Monday.

It's the company's first Sarasota restaurant; before now, the nearest spots were in Naples and Tampa. Overall, the company has close to 300 locations in 15 countries. I've never eaten there before, but I'm intrigued. A Fast Company article from 2015 details how the chain has shifted its focus since being purchased by a private equity firm in 2011. The company has been rolling out a new menu highlighting regional vegetables and high-end meats, as well as offering new cocktails and redecorating its restaurants.

The restaurant's "Next Chapter" menu is heavy on the pizza, of course, but also includes pastas, steaks and tacos and salads, too. Have you been? Drop me a line. I'll be going soon.

The new California Pizza Kitchen will be located at 192 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 1, Sarasota. For more info, click here.