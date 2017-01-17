Forks & Corks Grand Tasting Tickets May Be Sold Out, But There's Still Plenty to Do

Next weekend marks the 10th year of the Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival, which brings together over 50 local restaurants for various tastings and seminars and climaxes with the Grand Tasting on Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets to the main shindig may be sold out, but there are several side events with openings remaining.

Click here for a full list of winemaker dinners hosted by various local restaurants and click here for info on the one remaining Forks & Corks University event, at which expert winemakers will take your taste buds up and down the West Coast. You may have missed the chance to hit up the main party, but there's still plenty of wine-ing to do.