A Brewery Cookout, a Food Truck Rally and the Second Annual Seafood and Music Festival

Hungry? Let's hope so. These five upcoming events are great for beer fans, festival-goers and even philanthropists. Let's round 'em up!

Saturday, Jan. 21

Visit Canned Ham Vintage (1435 17th St., Sarasota) on Saturday to enjoy food courtesy of Mother Truckin Good and other food vendors, coffee from Kahwa Coffee and music performed by Justin Layman and Emily Ross. Local artists, designers and other vendors will sell their creations. Parking is free, and the event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22

Now in its second year, this food and entertainment festival will transform Five Points Park into a hot spot for fans of seafood creations, drinks and a variety of music, including Scottish bagpipes, classical quartets, rock and roll and more. The festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and end at 7 p.m., and continue from 10 a.m to 6 p.m on Sunday.

Saturday, Jan. 21

On the third Saturday of each month, JDub’s Brewing (1215 Mango Ave., Sarasota) invites several local food trucks, with vendors including the Amish Baking Company, Baltimore Snowball Factory, BulGoGi Sarasota, Create Bakery, Hot Box'd Steamed Burgers, Mother Truckin Good, Mouthole BBQ, Out and About Coffee and Yummy Kebab Food Truck. DJ Shawn David will provide music. The event is appropriate for children, and several non-alcoholic beverages will be available. The party runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22

Guests are invited to bring their tents and camping gear to Big Top (6111 Porter Way, Sarasota) to camp out in the beer garden for a night of drinking, dancing, camping and partying. Guests are not required to spend the night to attend the event. The night will include a live band, food truck, cornhole tournament, live DJ, outdoor movie, a morning breakfast buffet and, of course, beer. The campout begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 11 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Join the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota at Sarasota Architectural Salvage (1093 Central Ave., Sarasota) for live music, food and drink, a silent auction, raffle, photo booth, face painting and more to benefit pregnant women, infants and children in Sarasota. The folk-country quartet Passerine will perform and local restaurants, including Caragiulos, Mattison’s, Owen’s Fish Camp and The Cookie Cottage, as well as many others, will provide food. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door. The party starts at 7 p.m.