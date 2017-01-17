  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Feast Mode

The 5 Best Things We Ate This Week

Brisket tacos, grilled snapper and more of our favorite food finds.

By Cooper Levey-Baker, Ilene Denton, and Hannah Wallace 1/17/2017 at 4:52pm

Nancy s bar b q w7w89e

The brisket tacos at Nancy's Bar-B-Q

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Brisket tacos ($8.95). They're so good we wish the two Nancy's Bar-B-Q locations served them every day instead of just on Fridays. Filled with deeply browned little nibs of beef, two tacos make for an exceptional lunchtime treat. Thin ribbons of red onion, roughly chopped cilantro and a few lime wedges brighten up the flavor, and a dose of tomato and jalapeño salsa helps the dish take flight. Be sure to sit outside. Tacos, a bright sun, a cool breeze, a good book. That's a recipe for a perfect lunch.

It had been ages since we ventured into the venerable Columbia on St. Armands, and after sampling the red snapper "Adelita" ($28) we wondered why it had taken so long to return. The ample portion of grilled fish comes topped with artichoke hearts, hearts of palm and sun-dried tomatoes, and it had a just-spicy-enough kick to make things interesting. Plus, on a bustling Friday evening, the Columbia was truly restaurant as theater, great for people-watching, with a nonstop parade of tourists. We'll be back soon.

This week, we just couldn't resist a guilty pleasure: Five Guys, the burger chain that just opened a new location on Fruitville Road. Our go-to order is a double cheeseburger ($7.09) with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, raw onions and jalapeños and an order of fries ($4.99) big enough to feed a brigade.

While you’re enjoying a classy after-work cocktail at downtown Sarasota’s Duval’s, do yourself a favor and order the grilled cheese and candied pepper bacon sliders ($9 or $7 during happy hour, 3-7 p.m.). The sandwiches themselves are everything a grownup wants in a grilled cheese, including crispy, buttery bread and gooey melted filling. But the real kicker here is the tomato dipping sauce, a thick, sweet concoction that brings everything together. If you want to finish the leftover sauce with a spoon—or straw—we certainly won’t judge.

We can't hit up the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market without making a pit stop at Empanadas By Stef, the small 'nada stand affiliated with Peperonata Pasta. $3 will get you one. $5 will get you two. This past Saturday, we devoured six, with an array of flavors like the sweet caramelized onion and cheese, a classic breakfast mix of eggs and sausage, and one shaped like a triangle and stuffed with ground lamb.

Filed under
Eat Beat, Columbia, nancy's bar-b-q
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

The 5 Best Things We Ate This Week

08/27/2015 By Megan McDonald

Article

Good Deal: Nancy’s Bar-B-Q

02/01/2013 By Beau Denton

Article

The 5 Best Things We Ate This Week

09/24/2015 By Megan McDonald

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Downtown Condo with Its Own Elevator

01/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Nice Slice

New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

10:27am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Still Out There

Forks & Corks Grand Tasting Tickets May Be Sold Out, But There's Still Plenty to Do

01/17/2017 By Riley Board

On Tap

A Brewery Cookout, a Food Truck Rally and the Second Annual Seafood and Music Festival

01/17/2017 By Riley Board

Feast Mode

The 5 Best Things We Ate This Week

01/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker, Ilene Denton, and Hannah Wallace

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Rusty Bucket's Ginger Citrus Bourbon

01/17/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/11/2017 By Riley Board

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

A Show Biz 2017-18 Season for The Players Centre for Performing Arts

10:40am By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Hermitage Muse Luncheon

9:48am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Piano Lesson

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo

Preview

Talking with Riverdance Associate Director Padraic Moyles

01/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Art Center Sarasota

This Wednesday: Art Panel Tackles "Cracker Politics"

01/16/2017 By Pam Daniel

Review

Asolo Rep's The Great Society

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Cliff Roles

Fashion & Shopping

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Land That They Love

Boca Grande Residents Buy Their Own Nature Preserve

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO