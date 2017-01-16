  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Piano Lesson

One of August Wilson's best plays receives a feeling production.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo 1/16/2017 at 11:21am

4 wbtt pianolesson ed nsgun mm ajgfc3

Earley Dean, Noelle Strong and Michael Mendez in WBTT's The Piano Lesson.

 

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has produced August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson before, but its current production offers a more cohesive mix of comedy, drama, history and family strife than earlier attempts. In fact, it may be the best of any of WBTT’s stagings of Wilson’s plays (which include Jitney and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) thus far.

That’s due in part to the play itself, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1990 and remains among the strongest of Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle. And it’s also due in part to the direction of Chuck Smith, who elicits nuanced, flavorful performances from his cast.

That cast includes some WBTT regulars as well as a newcomer or two. Together they work to convey the struggle of the Charles family, in Depression-era Pittsburgh, to come to terms with their legacy of slavery and bloodshed, symbolized in an heirloom piano that draws differing feelings from each.

For Boy Willie (Earley Dean) a boisterous Southern sharecropper eager to sell the piano to buy land, it represents an opportunity to improve his life. With the aid of his more easygoing, woman-hunting friend, Lymon (Michael Mendez), Boy Willie plans to sell enough watermelons up North to round up the rest of the price.

For his sister Berniece (Noelle Strong), who blames Boy Willie for the death of her husband three years earlier, the piano is not about money but about the sacrifices earlier generations made—or were forced to make. Their faces are carved into the piano, helping to make them a real presence for us. She can’t let go of the past enough to accept the marriage offer of Avery (Kenny Dozier), a good-hearted preacher, although her uncle, Doaker (Henri Watkins) can see the benefits for her and her young daughter (Jireh Pierre).

The arrivals of Boy Willie and, later, another uncle, the hard-drinking Wining Boy (Patric Robinson) disrupt the household, but there’s more than that afoot: There’s a supernatural element to the play, as the ghost of the white man whose family once owned the Charles family as slaves enters the home. Can ghosts of the past be exorcised to free Berniece and others to face the future?

The Piano Lesson features some vintage Wilson dialogue, especially among the men, as they sit in the kitchen drinking whiskey, stomping their feet and singing. The pacing of the play is sometimes leisurely (the production clocks in at three hours with intermission), but that’s Wilson’s way, to immerse us deeply into his characters’ lives, and there is certainly plenty of humor to leaven the darker sides of the tale.

3 wbtt pianolesson mm ns zjdrzf

Michael Mendez and Noelle Strong

 

As Boy Willie, Dean is convincing and sometimes genuinely irritating as a man who simply cannot be quiet; he is always on the move, always talking, always scheming. Mendez and Dozier are likable as Lymon and Avery, respectively; Watkins quietly effective as Doaker; and Robinson entertaining as Wining Boy.

On the female side of the cast, Emerald Rose Sullivan makes a brief but vivid appearance as Grace, the object of both Lymon and Boy Willie’s pursuit; Pierre is sweet but sometimes barely audible as the young Maretha; and Strong right on the money whether delivering withering comebacks to Boy Willie or, in more tender moments, baring some of her heart and soul to Lymon.

The production’s final seconds feel abrupt, after all the buildup that has come before, but for most of The Piano Lesson, WBTT does justice to Wilson’s work. The show’s run continues through Feb. 19; for tickets call 366-1505 or go to westcoastblacktheatre.org.

 

 

Filed under
august wilson, The Piano Lesson, westcoast black theatre troupe
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

WBTT's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

01/18/2016 By Kay Kipling

Undressed

The Ringling's Exposure: Naked Before the Lens Showcases the Human Body (NSFW)

06/15/2016 By Megan McDonald

Article

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Whipping Man

01/06/2014 By Kay Kipling

Teen Performers Wanted

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Offers New Summer Musical Training

05/31/2016 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/11/2017 By Riley Board

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

01/11/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Piano Lesson

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo

Preview

Talking with Riverdance Associate Director Padraic Moyles

01/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Art Center Sarasota

This Wednesday: Art Panel Tackles "Cracker Politics"

01/16/2017 By Pam Daniel

Review

Asolo Rep's The Great Society

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation Dinner

01/12/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

01/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO