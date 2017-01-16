  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Art Center Sarasota

This Wednesday: Art Panel Tackles "Cracker Politics"

The Jan. 18 event examines a Michael Adno exhibition subtitled, "The Limits of Colonial Knowledge."

By Pam Daniel 1/16/2017 at 10:57am

Ma acs 2 kiavj6

Courtesy of Michael Adno

 

Michael Adno's current exhibition, Cracker Politics, The Limits of Colonial Knowledge, will be the focus of a panel moderated by Ann Albritton, professor of contemporary art history at Ringling College, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota. (For reservations, email sarah@artsarasota.org.)

We asked Adno about the exhibition and the panel.

 

Adno michael 01 ghjw55

 

How did this project evolve and why does it speak to you?

 

It began as a way to better understand where I was from, because I am a first generation American born to parents who had little to no relationship to the South other than a home address. From there, it became an all-encompassing, years-long project that has taught me so much about the state, myself, my country, my sense of heritage, and ultimately what it means to belong. 

 

Tell us more about your background.

 

My father is from Brakpan, South Africa, and my mother is from Vienna, Austria.  I was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and have spent most of my life in Sarasota, and I’m really grateful for that, as I love this place dearly. I’ve lived in New York City for the past four years, so I think I tended to think about home and what that ultimately meant. Coming from a mixed background led me to think about of all of this and to try to establish a bit more of a connection to Florida–to home.

 

Describe a few of the works in the show—what artistic elements they’re composed of and the process and vision behind them.

 

The show is dense. It’s almost entirely photography, and it’s a small sliver of what I’ve worked on over the last three years. It’s unconventional in that there are few framed works, and the majority of the photographs are hinged to the wall in an unorthodox way. Ultimately, they amount to only part of a narrative that I’ve assembled since beginning this project, and I hope that it alludes to a more fluid, layered, and textured sense of the ways in which we relate to our own histories and sense of place. Above all else, they’re photographs that work together cumulatively, or that I’d like to be understood cumulatively.

 

How does Florida figure into the show?

 

This work has led me to look more closely at our state’s history, its contemporary political climate, and those who work to abate or abet its demons. That has spanned inquiries about promoting certain historic sites while others are left to disappear. Communities can play an immensely important role in the preservation of their historic cultural sites, and I hope the show helps to  advocate for establishing  a visual, aural, and literal record of these considerations, which can range from photographs and installations to longform journalism.

 

 

What makes the show especially relevant now?

 

I want to open up some space for reiterating the unresolved legacy of racial subjugation in our country and highlighting the disjuncture among our country’s electorate. I think much of the work speaks to national threads we’re all concerned about day in and day out.

 

How does the topic of the panel relate to your work, and what role can long-form journalism play in contemporary art?

As an artist, I found myself working in the way that a journalist would, and then I had the opportunity to begin writing for magazines, which was a random, serendipitous moment. That has become one of the most productive challenges for me, to work both visually and on the page. I definitely plan to speak a bit about that and how I think each has its own advantages. I hope the conversation speaks to some of the differences, the history of the two mediums, and how the two inform each other. I’m looking forward to having the conversation with such a thoughtful group of people, and I’m fortunate to have that opportunity here in Sarasota, my home town.

 

Filed under
art center sarasota
Show Comments

Related Content

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Closes One Season, Announces Another

08/22/2016 By Kay Kipling

Article

City's Purchase Started Civic Center

01/26/2015 By Sarasota County Historical Resources staff members

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 25-31

08/25/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 12-18

05/12/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/11/2017 By Riley Board

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

01/11/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Piano Lesson

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo

Preview

Talking with Riverdance Associate Director Padraic Moyles

01/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Art Center Sarasota

This Wednesday: Art Panel Tackles "Cracker Politics"

01/16/2017 By Pam Daniel

Review

Asolo Rep's The Great Society

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation Dinner

01/12/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

01/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO