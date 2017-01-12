Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 12-18

  1. Blogs
Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Michael Bolton at the Van Wezel, Ringling by the Bay and much more.

By Ilene Denton 1/12/2017 at 9:35am

Matthew morrison head shot color icif1b

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Matthew Morrison with Seth Rudetsky at the Van Wezel

Jan. 12

Hey, Glee fans, hunky Mr. Schuester (aka Broadway leading man Matthew Morrison) will be at the Van Wezel tonight, joined by pianist and Broadway historian Seth Rudetsky, in an evening of song and intimate behind-the-scenes show biz stories. The Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe- nominated Morrison recently finished a run in Finding Neverland on Broadway.  vanwezel.org

 

Michael bolton p11tla

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel presents Michael Bolton

Jan. 15

The Van Wezel bills Grammy Award-winning songman Michael Bolton as “the maestro of love,” and who are we to argue, as he visits the Van Wezel just weeks before the release of his 27th album, Songs of Cinema. It features classics like “When a Man Loves a Woman” and “I Will Always Love You.” vanwezel.org

 

 

Tom arnold h8kiyq

Image: Courtesy McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Tom Arnold at McCurdy's

Jan. 13-14 

McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre brings back the writer, producer, actor and comedian (Roseanne, HBO’s Tom Arnold: The Naked Truth) for five shows Friday and Saturday. mccurdyscomedy.com

Drunk Shakespeare 

Jan. 16

Yes, you read that right. The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training Class of 2017 presents one of its occasional special “late night series” events—although it starts at 7:30 p.m.—this time around at JDub’s Brewing Company and Tap Room. It’s an open mic concept, where anyone can get up and recite their favorite sonnets and soliloquies, fueled with a little liquid courage. Free, but donations are accepted. asolorep.org

Ringling by the Bay

Jan. 16

It’s party time at the Ringling Museum’s beautiful bayfront Bolger Campiello, with live music by Big Z Band and dancing, plus food and drink for purchase from 5 to 8 p.m. Free for museum members; $15 for nonmembers. ringling.org 

Circus Special Events

Jan 14 and 15

Two fun ways to celebrate Sarasota’s long circus tradition this weekend. On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Circus Ring of Fame Foundation honors its newest inductees at a ceremony on St. Armands Circle, to be preceded by a concert of circus music by the 60 members of the Windjammers musical history society at 1:15. (Plus, Circus Organ Association of America and Music Box Society members will be performing on the circle during the day.) Then Sunday at 1:30 p.m., the Windjammers join the Circus Arts Conservatory for a free performance of circus music at the Sailor Circus Arena. circusmusic.org

Sarasota Orchestra Great Escapes: “Timeless Tales” 

Jan. 11-14

Musical selections from such classic tales as Sleeping Beauty, Hansel and Gretel, Harry Potter and even Star Wars are on the program in this family-friendly concert. Four performances at Holley Hall. www.sarasotaorchestra.org   

Filed under
fsu/asolo conservatory, Windjammers, Circus Ring of Fame, sarasota orchestra, ringling museum, mccurdy's comedy theatre, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
