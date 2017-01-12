New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

Neal Communities has broken ground on five new models at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, a semi-private club in a 1,000-acre gated, master-planned community in Englewood. Slated to open in March 2017, construction on the new Tuscan and Mediterranean inspired homes includes three single-family home and two Spanish-style villa designs. The recently introduced models are the Endless Summer 3 (shown here), Fresh Spring and Sanibel one-story, single-family home plans, and the Sandcastle and Tidewinds villas.

Sarasota Bay Harbor LLC has laid out details of a new planned community known as Blu Harbor, slated to be built in south Manatee County. The project will include four condominium buildings with up to seven stories and 212 units and a private yacht club and marina with up to 132 boat slips. While the property has an existing county-approved development plan, the Blu Harbor team is looking to modify that plan. Blu Harbor’s intended location is 12.4 acres of vacant land that fronts Bowles Creek and is adjacent to Hawks Harbor.

The Sarasota Antiques + Art + Design Show (formerly the Sarasota Art & Antiques Show & Sale) will feature 45 carefully selected dealers from across the U.S., Canada and Europe presenting a wide range of quality antique furniture, paintings, silver, bronzes, porcelain, crystal, antique and estate jewelry, pottery, prints, watches, rare books, vintage clothing and accessories, and much more. The three-day event will open on Friday, Jan. 20, and continue through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. Show hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Admission, $8, is good for return entry all weekend. A preview gala Jan. 19, sponsored by Sarasota Magazine, will benefit Designing Women Boutique. dolphinfairs.com

Lakewood Ranch has been recognized as one of the top five, best-selling master-planned communities in the country by two independent national real estate consulting firms. Ranking No. 4 in the RCLCO real estate advisers survey and No. 5 in the John Burns Real Estate Consulting report, Lakewood Ranch saw 775 new-home sales in 2016, up from 535 in 2015—a 45 percent increase year-over-year.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Fallingwater residence will be the focus of a film and talk by its longtime director, Lynda Waggoner, on Jan. 26 at Ringling College of Art and Design. After the film, Waggoner will be interviewed by architect Carl Abbott about the influence Wright and the organic architecture movement had on the development of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sarasota Architectural Foundation is the sponsor. sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org