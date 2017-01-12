  1. Blogs
  2. Home View

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

News and notes in local real estate, architecture and interior design.

By Ilene Denton 1/12/2017 at 10:21am

Neal communities endless summer 3 rendering vr7vmr

Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has broken ground on five new models at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, a semi-private club in a 1,000-acre gated, master-planned community in Englewood. Slated to open in March 2017, construction on the new Tuscan and Mediterranean inspired homes includes three single-family home and two Spanish-style villa designs. The recently introduced models are the Endless Summer 3 (shown here), Fresh Spring and Sanibel one-story, single-family home plans, and the Sandcastle and Tidewinds villas. 

Sarasota Bay Harbor LLC has laid out details of a new planned community known as Blu Harbor, slated to be built in south Manatee County. The project will include four condominium buildings with up to seven stories and 212 units and a private yacht club and marina with up to 132 boat slips. While the property has an existing county-approved development plan, the Blu Harbor team is looking to modify that plan. Blu Harbor’s intended location is 12.4 acres of vacant land that fronts Bowles Creek and is adjacent to Hawks Harbor. 

The Sarasota Antiques + Art + Design Show (formerly the Sarasota Art & Antiques Show & Sale) will feature 45 carefully selected dealers from across the U.S., Canada and Europe presenting a wide range of quality antique furniture, paintings, silver, bronzes, porcelain, crystal, antique and estate jewelry, pottery, prints, watches, rare books, vintage clothing and accessories, and much more. The three-day event will open on Friday, Jan. 20, and continue through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. Show hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Admission, $8, is good for return entry all weekend. A preview gala Jan. 19, sponsored by Sarasota Magazine, will benefit Designing Women Boutique. dolphinfairs.com

Lakewood Ranch has been recognized as one of the top five, best-selling master-planned communities in the country by two independent national real estate consulting firms. Ranking No. 4 in the RCLCO real estate advisers survey and No. 5 in the John Burns Real Estate Consulting report, Lakewood Ranch saw 775 new-home sales in 2016, up from 535 in 2015—a 45 percent increase year-over-year. 

Fallingwater corsini classic summer 350 yezbpa

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Fallingwater residence will be the focus of a film and talk by its longtime director, Lynda Waggoner, on Jan. 26 at Ringling College of Art and Design. After the film, Waggoner will be interviewed by architect Carl Abbott about the influence Wright and the organic architecture movement had on the development of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sarasota Architectural Foundation is the sponsor. sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org  

Filed under
Sarasota Architectural Foundation, lakewood ranch, sarasota antiques + art + design show, sarasota bay harbor, Center for Architecture Sarasota, neal communities
Show Comments

Related Content

Taking Home the Gold

Architect Guy Peterson Wins Major Award

07/14/2016 By Ilene Denton

Article

Sarasota Real Estate News: March 2014

03/03/2014 By Ilene Denton

Architecture

Vote for Your Favorite in the Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Awards!

05/03/2016 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

On the Homefront

New Homes Slated for Palmer Ranch, Babcock Ranch, Collingwood in Lakewood Ranch

09/23/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/11/2017 By Riley Board

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

01/11/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation Dinner

01/12/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

01/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 12-18

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

GeneroCity

01/11/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet Celebration of Two Worlds Gala

01/09/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Review: Florida Studio Theatre's Stalking the Bogeyman

01/09/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Home & Real Estate

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

What's in the Box?

Here's the Story Behind that Windowless Concrete Fortress on Fruitville Road

01/11/2017 By Susan Burns

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO