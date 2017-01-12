Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

Jonathan Abrams of Michael Saunders & Company struck gold twice with two sales of a four-bedroom penthouse apartment in the brand-new Aria tower—first on the original $4.28 million sale ($4.5 million with upgrades, he says) last June when the 16-unit Gulf-front complex was completed; and then this week, when it took just 27 days on the market before he sold it again for $5.25 million. The new owners, Abrams says, are “from out of town, not retirees but still actively working in Boston and Hawaii,” he told us.

The unit is the Boheme penthouse, with 180-degree Gulf views from most major rooms and a private rooftop terrace. Ann Debellevue, also with Michael Saunders & Company, was the buyer's rep.