5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

New York City and Sarasota interior designer Ellen Hanson has opened the Gulf Coast lifestyle studio Pansy Bayou in the Burns Square district of downtown Sarasota. She calls it "a designer's secret supply for goods not yet found in Sarasota." Design services available as well. These five sophisticated crushes can be found there.

"Skyler Morgan stool. Warm and whimsical with a clear respect for natural and reclaimed materials. We love the clean lines and simplified stylistic thought.

"Bois de lilas Taffin candle. The lilac, mixed with rose, the symbol of love, has an energizing and harmonizing power; it helps to open our hearts to others and to ourselves. The sweet honey notes bring a gentle touch of comfort to wounded hearts."

"John Pirman’s large-scale artwork portrays iconic spots around town that highlight why Sarasota is a wonderful place to live." (Sarasota Magazine readers can enjoy Pirman’s work in his monthly “Only in Sarasota” feature.)

"Charlotte Osterman’s textiles present a modern graphic take on traditional motifs. You can never have too many of Charlotte’s prints; the more patterns and colors you add, the better it looks."

"Backgammon driftwood table. The oldest game in history is new again."