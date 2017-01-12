Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

How public architecture and urban design define our community’s values is the theme of an intriguing exhibit opening Jan. 13 at Center for Architecture Sarasota. Works by 14 area architects will be included; they will give a series of weekly informal gallery talks about their work throughout the exhibit, which closes March 10. For details, visit cfasrq.org.

Participating architects and Gallery Talk dates are:

Carl Abbott, FAIA, Carl Abbott Architect, Jan. 18

Todd Sweet, Sweet Sparkman Architects, Jan. 18

Martin Gold, AIA, Florida Community Design Center, Jan. 25

Jonathan Parks, AIA, Solstice Planning and Architecture, Jan. 25

Michael Bryant, AIA and Stu Henderson, NCARB, Fawley Bryant Architecture, Jan. 25

Guy Peterson, FAIA, Guy Peterson OFA, Feb. 1

David Young, ASLA, DWY Landscape Architects, Feb. 1

Joe Farrell, AIA, AHI, Feb. 8

Sam Holladay, AIA, Seibert Architects, Feb. 8

Dale Parks, AIA, D/PARKS Architect/Carlson Studios, Feb. 8

Jessica Heinz, AIA, Kimley-Horn, Feb. 22

Gary Hoyt, AIA, Hoyt Architects, Feb. 22

Julian Norman-Webb, AIA, JNW Studios, Feb. 22