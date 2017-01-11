Here's the Story Behind that Windowless Concrete Fortress on Fruitville Road

Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists are wondering what’s going inside the big windowless concrete fortress on the north side of Fruitville Road between Lemon and Central avenues. It may look like a bunker, but it’s Urban Flats, a 228-unit apartment complex on almost three acres in the Rosemary District.

Developed by Tampa’s Framework Group, Urban Flats will be five stories when finished and will include studios, one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments renting for an average of about $1,700 a month.

And for those who were worried about that big blank wall facing Fruitville, turns out it’s part of a 406-car parking garage, which will be hidden once it’s surrounded by apartments with balconies. Construction started late last spring and should be finished this spring.