Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

This week: a sushi birthday cake, beer for cold nights and a perfect breakfast sandwich.

By Eat Beat Team 1/10/2017 at 12:04pm

Buttermilk xv7zeu

Image: Megan McDonald

Bacon and egg biscuit sandwich at Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

Turns out the best Saturday morning breakfast food is a biscuit topped with eggs and bacon. And lucky for us, Buttermilk Handcrafted Food has us covered. Their version of this biscuit sandwich ($5.50) is comprised of a house-made biscuit that's buttery and flaky; a fluffy egg from Grove Ladder Farm; and salty, smoky Benton's bacon. Settle into a window seat with a cup of Buttermilk's excellent coffee (brewed in consultation with Perq Coffee Bar) and indulge in this simple-but-perfect meal. 

Spicy seafood udon at Yo! Sushi

Most Sarasota restaurant items marketed as "spicy" fall way short of that appellation. There may be a little drawing of a chili pepper next to the item on the menu, but you probably won't taste any actual chili in the dish itself. Not so at the University Town Center mall Yo! Sushi, where the global chain's spicy seafood udon ($7.50) presents a flavorful blaze that's a perfect warmup on a frigid winter day. The soup's thin broth contains hunks of salmon, squid, shrimp and veggies, plus thick, chewy udon. It'll fill your belly and clear your sinuses.

Tsunami awetdl

Image: Judi Gallagher

 

Sushi birthday cake at Tsunami Sushi

Tsunami has whipped up our idea of sushi nirvana--a sushi "birthday cake"--and it's ideal for any kind of celebration. For $75, you get an enormous creative "cake" that can easily feed eight people. You can even add on extra layers of sashimi, if you're so inclined. Just make sure to pre-order.

Farroe Island Salmon at Veronica Fish & Oyster

There's not much we don't love on the menu at Southside Village's Veronica Fish & Oyster, and now we're adding the restaurant's Farroe Island salmon to our list. The tender, flaky salmon fillet would be perfect on its own; the fact that it's served with crispy Brussels sprouts, creamy polenta ravioli and flavorful oxtail ragu make us love it even more. 

Darwin brewing company big deal imperial stout snvpfq

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Big Deal imperial stout at Darwin Brewing Co.

Cold weather has us hankering for fortified beverages, and you could do a lot worse than a big ol' bottle of Darwin Brewing Co.'s Big Deal imperial stout. Flavored with roasted barley and dark chocolate, it's a thick, dark concoction with an impressive tang. Perfect for fireside sipping.

seafood, breakfast, beer, sushi
Veronica Fish and Oyster

$$$ Seafood 1830 S. Osprey Ave

The ambiance at the new Veronica Fish & Oyster Bar has a chic and theatrical mix of rustic and lux.

