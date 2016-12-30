  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Preview

Music, Memories and More with Annie Morrison and a New Movie

The Sarasota actress will introduce a screening of a documentary about the Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along, in which she starred.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy Photo 12/30/2016 at 4:28pm

Broadway aficionados of the diehard type are most likely familiar with a show called Merrily We Roll Along, which opened to great fanfare in 1981 and closed after just 16 performances. What made that early closing so unusual was that the show featured music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (with a book by George Furth) and was directed by the legendary Hal Prince—names that were much more often associated with box office and critical successes than with, to put it brutally, flops.

But Merrily We Roll Along has lived on in the hearts and minds of its fans as well as in various revivals and later productions, and in hindsight the musical has been more favorably perceived than it was originally. If you haven’t seen it, you can do the next best thing, perhaps, and take in a viewing of the new documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, which the Sarasota Film Festival and SaraSolo Festival are presenting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Regal Cinemas Hollywood 20. And, oh, by the way, one of the show’s original stars, singer-actress Annie Morrison, who makes her home in Sarasota, will be there to introduce the film, share stories that ended up on the cutting room floor after the showing, and then, later at the Starlite Room on Cocoanut Avenue, sing a couple of numbers at a VIP party.

It’s a chance to reminisce a bit with Morrison, who’s performed frequently onstage in town at a variety of theaters, and whom we’ve sometimes written about in the pages of Sarasota Magazine (check out this Mr. Chatterbox column about her and her storied career from a couple of years ago).

She and her Merrily costars, Lonny Price and Jim Walton, are pictured below, both as the youngsters they were when the show first opened and 35 years later, as the documentary (directed by Price) made its New York debut. The movie features exclusive appearances by Sondheim, Prince, Jason Alexander, Mandy Patinkin, Adam Guettel, Frank Rich and other luminaries.

Best worst thing rdetst

 

For tickets to the film ($20) click here . VIP reception tickets are $25, and tickets for the movie and the party after are $35.

Filed under
Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, sarasota film festival, Hal Prince, stephen sondheim, Ann Morrison, Merrily We Roll Along
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Mr. Chatterbox on Singer-Actress Annie Morrison

10/30/2013 By Bob Plunket

Hats Off to Dolly!

Circus Gala

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Best of Sarasota 2016 Party (Part 2)

04/26/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

One Day

A Day in the Life of Sarasota Police Officer Devin Epps

09/02/2016 By Pam Daniel Photography by Robert Castro

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/28/2016 By Eat Beat Team

10 Bucks or Less

5 Fantastic Frugal Food Finds

12/28/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Our Top 5 Cocktails of 2016

12/27/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Party Time

How to Choose the Perfect Bubbly for Your Holiday Party

12/27/2016 By Megan McDonald

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Music, Memories and More with Annie Morrison and a New Movie

4:28pm By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy Photo

Bowled Over

We Tried It: ACE Sarasota's Ceramics Class

3:16pm By Megan McDonald

The Boys of Spring

What It's Like to Go to the Orioles' Fantasy Camp

2:02pm By Jerry Kammer

One Day

One Day On the Set of Justin Long's New Comedy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levy-Baker Photography by Robert Castro

Cultural Pas de Deux

International Talent Meets Cuban Technique at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

12/29/2016 By Sylvia Whitman

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Fashion & Shopping

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

On the Homefront

Interior Design Trends for 2017

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Awards

A Modern Phillippi Creek Private Home Wins Accolades

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

News & Profiles

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

3:34pm By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

2:59pm By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

2:21pm By Daniel DeWitt

Land That They Love

Boca Grande Residents Buy Their Own Nature Preserve

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Sunshine Memories

We're Still Living in Paradise

12/28/2016

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)