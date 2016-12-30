  1. News & Profiles
  2. City & Region

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

If you want to learn something, chances are, there’s a class for it right here in town.

By Hannah Wallace 12/30/2016 at 3:34pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

A1604s2175 ispot dmmexs

“I’ve always wanted to learn this, but I’ve never had the time.”

That refrain echoes through Sarasota. Our community is full of successful, enterprising people who seek out new challenges and creative outlets. Many are retirees who want to stay engaged and involved. Social scientists note that baby boomers, in particular, value lifelong learning, and a growing number are choosing to retire to college towns where academic opportunities abound.

In addition to a number of colleges and universities, Sarasota has a cottage industry of organizations dedicated to adult enrichment classes, including Pierian Spring Academy, Sarasota Institute of Lifelong Learning, Ringling College’s Continuing Studies program, and Sarasota County Schools’ massive Adult and Community Enrichment (ACE) program. All together, they offer hundreds of different classes every year, ranging from rug weaving and conversational French to stargazing. If you want to learn something, chances are, there’s a class for it right here in town.

“I moved here in ’97, and there weren’t many courses available,” says Robert Carlson, former head of Pierian Spring academy and president of the Sun Coast Alliance for Lifelong Learning. “Since then we’ve watched an expansion.” And demand keeps growing, he says, as the surge of new baby boomer retirees adds to the population of eager students.

Ringling College, which is consolidating several established lifelong learning organizations under the umbrella of its Academy, estimates that by 2018 its continuing studies programs together will reach more than 7,500 individuals. Just last year, ACE reported more than 12,000 enrollments in its courses—an 18 percent increase over 2015.

And lifelong learning classes are about quality as well as quantity. Sarasota attracts high-achieving retirees from all over the world—diplomats, TV news executives, journalists, artists, university presidents and more—who often enjoy turning their talents to teaching.

Yet as much as there is to be learned, these courses provide other benefits as well. “It’s not just the intellectual stimulation,” says Carlson. “It’s the associations they develop, the friends they make. They develop social circles. Groups spin off and become regular social gatherings.”

Retired attorney Elaine Charney began as a watercolor student and now teaches popular watercolor classes. Some students plan their trips around when they can attend her workshops. “I don’t think very many of us hope to become Michelangelo,” she says. “It’s the wonderful camaraderie. Everyone’s just so kind and supportive. That’s the extra blessing about taking a class.”

Class Acts

From the psychology of film to understanding the media, a sampling of popular courses.

Water Color with Elaine Charney

“Every day is a new adventure,” says Elaine Charney of her popular watercolor classes at ACE. “You can go finger painting and enjoy it, or you can analyze color and theory and design.” Charney, an attorney by trade, is not far removed from her own experiences as an adult learner, having taken a number of ACE art classes before being tapped as a natural instructor a few years ago. Now, with her soothing voice and endless encouragement, she gives demos to her students and then walks around helping students “get lost in the artistic process,” she says. At the end of every three-hour session, students have something they can frame and hang. Jan. 20-March 10, ace-sarasota.com

The Changing Face of the News Media

“Most people have very little knowledge about how the news media really works. I try to fill those blanks,” says Sam Roberts, a retired reporter and former senior news executive for The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. “I try to be candid and thorough, making no excuse for the media’s current shortcomings, and explaining how a vibrant, aggressive, free press is essential in a democracy.” For years, Roberts taught college-age students at the University of Miami. With adult learners, he says, “It’s always a relief not to have to explain events like Watergate, the Bay of Pigs or the Cuban missile crisis.” Feb. 27-March 20, pierianspringacademy.org

Outsider Art

At Longboat Key Center for the Arts, students explore the lives and experiences of people who create “outsider art”—that is, self-taught artists who aren’t (or weren’t) part of the art world establishment, like Sabato Rodia, the Italian immigrant who created Watts Towers in Los Angeles. This course culminates in a bus tour to Solomon’s Castle in Ona, Florida, where renowned outsider artist Howard Solomon has built a fairytale-style manor where he lives and continues to create whimsical artwork. March 18-20, ringling.edu/cssp

The ’60s: Ten Tumultuous Years and You Were There

After going to medical school, instructor George Stassa spent 35 years as a professor of anatomy and radiology—but he’s wanted to teach history since high school, and adult students “have the background to better digest the information,” he says. His classes are, in part, trips down Memory Lane, and though he spends extensive time researching and preparing his presentations, he says the students’ own experience and knowledge also contribute to the experience. Jan. 9-Feb. 20, pierianspringacademy.org

History and Myth Behind Italy’s Greatest Monuments

When she lived in Italy, Simona Bai gave little thought to the significant historic architecture—“pieces of history,” she calls them—she encountered every day. But now that she lives so far from them, teaching helps her connect both to the art itself and to those non-Italians who “are so amazed by our culture and history,” she says. “The students in my class [are] curious and delighted by what the human capacity was able to transform into eternal beauty.” And some will be motivated to visit her homeland and see these structures in person, she adds. Jan. 17-March 7, ace-sarasota.com

Psychology in Cinema

For every “outer story” dramatized by a film, there’s an individual “inner story” reflecting the unique experience of each individual view, says instructor David Eisner, who intersperses the movies in his class with pauses for discussion—sometimes animated, often as revelatory about the students themselves as it is the film. “Participants are often surprised to discover—even when they’ve previously seen a film—that the story contains psychologically and philosophically enriching themes they hadn’t recognized.” Jan. 17-Feb. 21, ace-sarasota.com

Beware the Woman Scorned

Consider it a book club for badasses. Longtime literature professor and speaker for the James Joyce Society Phyllis Jaffee leads this six-week Pierian Spring Academy course exploring powerful women in early Greek tragedy, centered on the works of Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides. Jan. 12-Feb. 16, pierianspringacademy.org

The History of Comedy

In a town that’s all about its culture and entertainment, of course there’s a course devoted to thoroughly examining just what we think is so funny. Through Ringling College’s Lifelong Learning Academy, historian Jordan Shifrin starts with cave paintings and covers all the way up to contemporary politics. It’s laughter that makes you think. Jan. 10-Feb. 28, ringling.edu/cssp

The Supreme Court

Aspiring pundits, take heed: This popular recurring class remains especially relevant right now as the Supreme Court awaits its new justice. Through the Lifelong Learning Academy, retired attorney Alan Bandler goes over the history and structure of the court, and then delves into important decisions that today’s court has made and may soon be making. A must for anyone who wants to have an opinion on the way law works in America. Jan. 9-Feb. 27, ringling.edu/cssp

Printmaking

Englewood Art Center introduces students to printmaking, the art of crafting a metal template that can be used to create—and recreate—prints out of materials like ink or paint on paper or cloth. The variety of techniques covered in this five-course series includes 500-year-old processes like etching and drypoint. Jan. 25-Feb. 22, ringling.edu/cssp

SILL: Global Issues Series
Rather than a traditional classroom setup, the 46-year-old Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning recruits a team of experts to present a series of thought-provoking lectures, for folks who just want to sit back and listen to smart people talk. This year’s lectures include “Expectations of Privacy in the Digital Age” (Jan. 10), “Afghanistan: Condemned to Chaos or Prospects for Progress?” (Jan. 24), and “HIV/AIDS: Lessons for Other Epidemics?” (Feb. 14). sillsarasota.org

SILL: Music Mondays

Riffing off of its long-successful Global Issues series, Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning now presents a program of musical conversations with performers. This year’s line-up includes a harpist and the principal flutist for the Sarasota Orchestra (Jan. 23), conductor and organist Kent Tritle (Feb. 27) and world-renowned tenor Robert White (March 13). sillsarasota.org

Lifelong Learning Resources

Adult and Community Enrichment (ACE)

Arts, language, technology and self-improvement courses offered through Sarasota County Schools and Suncoast Technical College. (941) 361-6590, ace-sarasota.com

Pierian Spring Academy

Seminar and lecture-style series spanning art, science, sociology and more. (In June, Pierian Spring, named for the fountain of knowledge in Greek mythology, will merge with Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy to become part of the Academy.) (941) 716-2471, pierianspringacademy.org

Ringling College Community Education Programs

A variety of art and design courses offered through Ringling College and community partners. (941) 955-8866, ringling.edu/cssp

Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning

Lecture series exploring global issues and music at the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, the Venice Community Center and the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch. (941) 365-6404, sillsarasota.org

Sun Coast Alliance for Lifelong Learning

Aggregates class offerings from several local groups under a single website and search engine. suncoastlifelonglearning.org

Many Southwest Florida organizations, especially local colleges as well as arts and cultural groups, also offer classes, lectures and workshops. Check your favorites for additional offerings.

Filed under
lifelong learning, continuing education
Show Comments

Related Content

Bowled Over

We Tried It: ACE Sarasota's Ceramics Class

3:16pm By Megan McDonald

Article

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's How I Learned to Drive

02/20/2014 By Kay Kipling

Article

NPR Correspondent Ari Shapiro: A Man of Many Talents

01/28/2013 By Megan McDonald

Article

Inside Circus Collector Howard Tibbals' Colorful Home

03/02/2015 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/28/2016 By Eat Beat Team

10 Bucks or Less

5 Fantastic Frugal Food Finds

12/28/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Our Top 5 Cocktails of 2016

12/27/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Party Time

How to Choose the Perfect Bubbly for Your Holiday Party

12/27/2016 By Megan McDonald

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Music, Memories and More with Annie Morrison and a New Movie

4:28pm By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy Photo

Bowled Over

We Tried It: ACE Sarasota's Ceramics Class

3:16pm By Megan McDonald

The Boys of Spring

What It's Like to Go to the Orioles' Fantasy Camp

2:02pm By Jerry Kammer

One Day

One Day On the Set of Justin Long's New Comedy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levy-Baker Photography by Robert Castro

Cultural Pas de Deux

International Talent Meets Cuban Technique at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

12/29/2016 By Sylvia Whitman

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Fashion & Shopping

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

On the Homefront

Interior Design Trends for 2017

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Awards

A Modern Phillippi Creek Private Home Wins Accolades

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

News & Profiles

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

3:34pm By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

2:59pm By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

2:21pm By Daniel DeWitt

Land That They Love

Boca Grande Residents Buy Their Own Nature Preserve

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Sunshine Memories

We're Still Living in Paradise

12/28/2016

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)