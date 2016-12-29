  1. Fashion & Shopping

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

It's time to get lacquered.

By Heather Dunhill 12/29/2016 at 3:14pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Distinctive interiors photo 1 d4nj7f

There’s something handsome about a campaign-style chest teamed with a high-gloss lacquered wood. Here the navy and polished brass pulls and corners make this piece by Bungalow 5 ($1,065) a modern classic that’s sure to ground any room. Distinctive Interiors, 60 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-8889.

Nail1 1200x1200 kwxvct

Whether you display Smith and Cult on your fingertips or countertop, you nail the lacquer trend of the season. Just one swipe of Opaque Rose Gold Foil ($18) brings a shimmer; two bring on full ’70s decadence. And bonus: It’s a sparkle that’s easy to remove. PAINT Nail Bar, 1417 First St. #1010, Sarasota, (941) 366-8989.

Blank slate dsc 0734 a7d0ix

This patterned glazed sculpture ($6,400) by Sarasotan Scott Causey will add a bit of whimsy to any room. And at 24 inches by 24 inches by 22 inches, there’s room for it in any space. [blank] slate gallery, 538 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, (941) 312-5700.

Mission avenue mirror gj1fdu

Lacquer can make vintage new again, as with this Art Deco style Acanthus carved mirror ($525). Hand-refinished, lacquered in Benjamin Moore’s Blue/Grey, it makes a chic complement for bedroom, bathroom and beyond. Mission Avenue Studio, 1337 Manhattan Ave., Sarasota, (941) 312-5506.

Tumi suitcase crdxur

Tumi’s bold new 19 Degree Polycarbonate Collection will make your international carry-on ($595) a standout. The sculptural lines of this modern silhouette are matched only by the exclusive Japanese film that fortifies the case to protect its contents. Tumi, The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 866-6304.

atg5728 bxbeyl

Every home has a room that calls for sophisticated and creative storage solutions. Get inspired with a contemporary design such as this by California Closets (price varies). Whether it’s a clean or bold color palette, customize with panels, hardware and task lighting to suit. California Closets, 1411 First St. #1014, Sarasota, (941) 366-1315.

Neiman marcus jonathan adler gknb7d

Bold, luxurious and a tad eccentric, this handcrafted Jonathan Adler chair ($1,495) was inspired by Louis XVI furniture. Not only is it functional, it also serves an objet d’art. Neiman Marcus, International Plaza and Bay Street, 2223 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, (813) 877-5700.

