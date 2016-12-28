Where and What to Eat This Week

Image: Salvatore Brancifort Moist, tender and toothsome, the braised al pastor “shepherd-style” tacos at Maria's ($2 apiece or 4 for $6) aren’t the traditional spit-grilled pastor you might expect, but they’re porky marvels nonetheless--and totally worth the trip to Bradenton's Red Barn Flea Market.

Feeling blue? Looking to treat yo self? Spend a morning at Buttermilk Handcrafted Food devouring one of the shop's diesel-sized sweet rolls ($5.50), huge swirls of cinnamon-scented dough that are moist, buttery wonders. They taste even better when paired with a ginormous cup of Buttermilk's burly drip coffee ($3.50).

If you're stopping at Michael's on East for happy hour, don't miss the outstanding house-cured salmon on crunchy crostini with sweet roasted yellow beets and rich Montchevre goat cheese, drizzled with caper oil. It's the perfect companion for any of the restaurant's creative cocktails.

Feeling a little, um, bloated post-holiday? Stop by Crop Juice for a delicious smoothie and enjoy feeling healthy. Our pick: The Almond Joy ($12), made of raw coconut water and coconut meat, almond milk, raw stoneground almond butter, dates, cacao and Himalayan sea salt. It tastes like a milkshake but it's good for you. Win-win.