Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28

Dec. 27-28

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Van Wezel

Looking for a great pair of shoes? Maybe a magical, crystal pair of high heels that come with their very own Prince Charming? The fairy godmothers at the Van Wezel will grant you your wish when it presents the Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, with its lush sets and costumes, a live orchestra and the music of America’s greatest songwriting duo. vanwezel.org

Dec. 26-29

“High Flying Holidays” with the Sailor Circus

The Greatest “Little” Show on Earth returns with eight all-new shows at the Sailor Circus Arena on Bahia Vista and U.S. 41. More than a hundred talented youngsters will amaze you with their grace and skill in a variety of circus arts, including aerial silks, high wire and flying trapeze. It’s the longest-running youth circus in the country and a 68-year Sarasota tradition. circusarts.org

Starting Dec. 24

The Perlman Music Program Winter Residency

Itzhak and Toby Perlman bring their winter residency for some of the most gifted string instrument students in the world back to Sarasota and lucky us, as we get to sit in on a whole series of student recitals, master classes and orchestra and chorus recitals—many of them led by the grand master violinist himself. Most are free. Find the whole schedule and a schedule of three extra special events at perlmanmusicprogramsuncoast.org/schedule.

Dec. 26

Community Chanukah Celebration

A late, late start to Chanukah this year (the first night’s Dec. 24), but better late than never as Chabad of Sarasota hosts its sixth annual Community Chanukah Celebration at the Jewish Federation campus. Tons of activities for kids, including an inflatable obstacle course and bungee jumping, a klezmer band and kosher-style foods. There will be latkes! atasteofchanukah.com

Dec. 22-24

Herrmanns’ Royal Lipizzan Stallions

The magnificent white stallions made famous in Disney’s film, Miracle of the White Stallions, actually live and train in Myakka City when they’re not touring across America, and every year the Herrmann family opens up its training facility for mini-shows. Thursdays and Fridays at 3 p.m.; Saturdays at 10 a.m. hlipizzans.com.

Through Dec. 31

“Let it Snow” at the South Florida Museum

The South Florida Museum’s Bishop Planetarium gets you in the holiday spirit with Let It Snow, a star show featuring Christmas classics from Frank Sinatra to Chuck Berry to the Trans Siberian Orchestra and even Burl Ives. (Everybody now: “Have a holly, jolly Christmas…”) Remaining showtimes are 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20-24 and 27-31. southfloridamuseum.org.

Dec. 22-23 and 29-30

Holly Days and Mangrove Lights at Historic Spanish Point

Historic Spanish Point stays open until 8 p.m. these nights so you can enjoy live music and wander the beautiful bayfront grounds, lit by thousands of twinkling lights. historicspanishpoint.org

Dec. 27-Jan. 15

A View From the Bridge

The holidays can bring out the dysfunctionality in lots of families, but they can’t beat the Carbone family in Arthur Miller’s searing drama, A View From the Bridge. It’s next up from the FSU/ Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Tuesday night is “Pay What You Can Tuesday.” asolorep.org/conservatory/this-season-complete