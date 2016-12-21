  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

New Year’s Eve Planner

Six Spectacular Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Downtown Sarasota’s big celebration, a Starlight and Fire family party at Historic Spanish Point, fireworks on the bay and more.

By Ilene Denton 12/21/2016 at 3:30pm

New years eve nypxh8

Image: Shutterstock

Looking for something fun to do to ring in 2017? We have a few suggestions. Party safely, everybody, and Happy New Year. 

Downtown Sarasota New Year's Eve Celebration

Thousands (and thousands and thousands) of people flock to downtown Sarasota on New Year’s Eve to enjoy live music, special deals at downtown restaurants, drink (a lot) and cheer the pineapple drop at midnight at the corner of Lemon and Main. The festivities start at 1 p.m. with a family carnival.

New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Bay

Marina Jack, in conjunction with Suncoast Charities for Children, once again hosts this big, big midnight fireworks display over Sarasota Bay. 

New Year's Eve at Selby Gardens

A black-tie dinner and dance party at Selby Gardens’ sophisticated new Michael’s On the Bay event space, with a special performance by the Sarasota Ballet, a last look at the Gardens’ Lights in Blooms displays and a prime view of the midnight fireworks over Sarasota Bay. selby.org 

Starlight and Fire Family Party at Historic Spanish Point

Gather the clan to roast marshmallows over a bonfire at this mellow New Year’s Eve celebration outside the White Cottage at Historic Spanish Point. The fun starts at 6 p.m. Alert: There will be snow! historicspanishpoint.org 

Mattison's at the Van Wezel New Year’s Eve Party

You will be dancing, because high-energy Reverend Barry and Funktastic Soul headline this rollicking party in the Van Wezel Grand Foyer and on the bayfront terrace. Cash bar and food, and a live-stream of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities. mattisons.com/sarasotas-hottest-new-years-party-van-wezel-grand-foyer-waterfront-lawn-terrace

New Year's Eve Speakeasy Soiree at the Crosley Estate

The evening starts at 7:30 p.m. with a five-course dinner in the grand Crosley Estate, then at 9:30 p.m. the grand old bayfront mansion transforms into a Jazz Age speakeasy, with cocktails, card games (including blackjack and roulette) and dancing under the stars.  crosleysupperclub.com

Filed under
Mattison's at the Van Wezel, Historic Spanish Point, Crosley Mansion, marina jack, fireworks, selby gardens, downtown sarasota
Show Comments

