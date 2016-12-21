Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

This week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea at the Holiday Inn Sarasota-Bradenton Airport

The drink: Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, cranberry juice and Sprite. Tastes like my early 20s. It's actually a decent take on a Long Island, with cranberry instead of Coke, and the mix is a nice balance of liquors and citrus. And fizz. I do like the fizz.

The bar: Surprisingly hopping. Groups of professionals staying at the hotel as well as older locals. It does still have that corporate hotel vibe, but it's not un-welcoming.

Other notable potables: All the classics from cosmo to mule, with some tropical fruity originals thrown in for good measure. Props for the array of local draughts, too--a great way to introduce visitors to the Sarasota-Bradenton brewery scene.